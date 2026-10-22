USDA Report: Mixed Grain Prices Across US Midwest and Gulf Coast

Grain markets across the American Midwest are experiencing a notable divergence in late October 2026, as cash-income wheat prices face downward pressure in key agricultural hubs while export bases at the Gulf strengthen. According to reports detailing USDA Agricultural Marketing Service data from October 20 and 21, elevator and terminal quotations dropped sharply in Kansas and Illinois, reflecting mixed offers in the Midwest as export demand for corn and soybeans strengthened along the coast.

Pressure Mounts on Terminal Elevators in Kansas and Illinois

The adjustment in cash-income grain is hitting producers in traditional growing regions directly. In Kansas, the October 20 daily grain bids showed conventional terminal elevator offers for ordinary protein sitting at an 80-cent discount under the Chicago Board of Trade December contract (Z) in the Northwest region, placing prices at $6.1100 per bushel with a range spanning from $5.8100 to $6.1600. The Southwest region mirrored this downward trend, where prices also fell by 8.50 cents across the board to settle at similar levels, contrasting sharply with prior-year averages that hovered around $4.0000 in the Northwest.

A similar contraction played out in Illinois. Chicago cash bids for ordinary protein on October 20 dropped 12.00 cents, settling in a range between $6.2325 and $6.7325 per bushel against a steady base ranging from 20 cents under to 30 cents over the Z contract. Meanwhile, rural elevator averages in central Illinois reflected steady baselines at 30 cents under the Z contract for corn at $4.32, and 30 cents under the November contract (X) for soybeans at $12.18 per bushel.

Region & Commodity Date Basis Price per Bushel Recent Change Kansas NW Terminal Wheat Oct 20, 2026 80¢ under Z $6.1100 Down 8.50¢ Illinois Chicago Wheat Oct 20, 2026 20¢ under to 30¢ over Z $6.2325 – $6.7325 Down 12.00¢ Louisiana Gulf Yellow Corn #2 Oct 21, 2026 82¢ to 86¢ over Z $5.4475 – $5.4875 Up 8.75¢ to 4.75¢ Pacific Northwest Hard Red Winter Wheat Oct 21, 2026 10¢ to 5¢ under Z $6.6375 – $6.6875 Down 17.25¢

Gulf Export Bases Strengthen as Pacific Traffic Steady

While domestic terminal bids soften, export channels tell a different story. Louisiana and Texas Gulf export bids for U.S. No. 2 yellow corn strengthened on October 21, with basis levels climbing by as much as 8.00 cents to trade between 82 and 86 cents over the Z contract. Resulting cash prices at the ports rose to a range of $5.4475 to $5.4875 per bushel. Subsequent corn delivery windows in the Gulf pushed even higher, reaching up to 96 cents over the Z contract at $5.5875 per bushel.

Soybeans at the Gulf showed similar resilience. U.S. No. 1 Gulf export bids for prompt delivery were quoted at a basis of 95 to 97 cents over the November contract (X), yielding prices between $13.3975 and $13.4175 per bushel. November-specific soybean delivery bids adjusted slightly downward by 4.50 cents to $13.5375–$13.5475 per bushel, remaining closely aligned with previous years.

Out West, the Portland Merchant’s Exchange reported 13 grain vessels moored or anchored in Columbia River ports as of October 20. Pacific export elevator offers for U.S. No. 1 club white wheat holding 10.5 percent protein held steady between $6.4000 and $6.9500 per bushel. However, hard red winter wheat faced sharper headwinds, with ordinary protein bids slipping 17.25 cents to range from $6.6375 to $6.6875 per bushel.

CBOT Futures Provide Market Anchor

River terminal markets in Ohio and Indiana echoed the softer cash-income trend seen further west. Ohio River barge-loading elevators quoted ordinary protein on October 20 with bases remaining steady, though absolute cash prices dropped between 8.00 and 12.00 cents depending on the specific delivery month. Toledo river and off-river bids similarly retreated by up to 12.00 cents.

Underpinning these cash and basis adjustments, CBOT futures settlements from October 20 provided a stabilizing framework for traders. December 2026 corn settled at 462.00 cents, with March 2027 contracts at 476.00 cents. Soybean futures for November 2026 closed at 1248.25 cents, while January 2027 contracts stood at 1263.50 cents. CBOT wheat futures for December settled at 643.25 cents, and KCBT hard red winter wheat futures for the same month closed at 691.00 cents per bushel.