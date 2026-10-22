Senegal’s FSDT Unions Launch 72-Hour Strike Over Labor Demands

A 72-hour general strike began across Senegal on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, launched by the Front syndical pour la défense du travail (FSDT) to demand housing allowance disbursements, a revised labor code, and cost-of-living measures, while the government dismissed the walkout as illicit.

Trade Unions Strike Disrupts Dakar Public Transport

Thirteen trade unions spanning education, health, justice, and transport joined the FSDT strike notice running through Friday.

Public transport in Dakar ground to a halt, with the national operator Dakar demm Dikk keeping its fleet at the depot.

The Dakar governor requisitioned hundreds of Senelec electricity workers ahead of the strike, drawing union pushback over non-essential postings.

Transport Halts and Hospital Minimum Services in Dakar

In the capital, the impact of the general strike was immediately visible across key municipal services. Pauline Le Troquier, reporting for rfi.fr from Dakar, noted that public transport was entirely paralyzed. At the headquarters of the national company Dakar demm Dikk, buses remained parked at the depot without active drivers.

At the heavily frequented Abass Ndao public hospital in central Dakar, operations were systematically rescheduled as facilities shifted strictly to emergency minimum services. Conversely, an RFI visit to a local public school revealed no massive disruptions early in the week, with participation trends expected to crystallize over the coming days.

Senegalese workers protest rising living costs ahead of three-day general strike

Government Requisitions and Union Clash Over Illicit Status

The executive branch maintained a hardline stance against the labor action. Throughout the week, the government pressed workers to abandon the walkout, officially deeming the strike “illicit” and warning participants of potential salary deductions.

Authorities also appealed to union patriotism with youth Olympic games scheduled in Dakar in ten days. On Tuesday, October 20, the governor of Dakar issued requisition orders for hundreds of employees at the national electricity utility, the Société nationale d’électricité (Senelec). While the state cited legal precedent for the move, union representatives labeled the requisitions abusive for targeting non-essential positions amid ongoing intimidation pressures.

Sector Union Action Status Operational Impact Public Transport Full Participation Dakar demm Dikk fleet grounded at depots Healthcare Active Strike Abass Ndao hospital reduced to emergency minimum service Electricity Targeted Requisitions Senelec workers drafted by gubernatorial decree

Core Demands Behind the National Walkout

The coalition of thirteen labor organizations united under the FSDT umbrella anchored their mobilization around specific economic grievances. Workers pressed for the formal disbursement of overdue housing indemnities, structural overhauls to the nation’s labor code, and direct legislative interventions to counter escalating living costs.

With the 72-hour work stoppage slated to run through Friday, October 23, labor leaders vowed to maintain their directives despite mounting administrative pressure. The administration's response to the unfulfilled salary and regulatory demands remains the central friction point as the capital manages the industrial dispute.

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