DC Fans Demand Batman Film After Poison Ivy Series News

HBO is developing a Poison Ivy series with The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc in talks to produce, according to Deadline. The newly announced project remains separate from Matt Reeves’ Batman universe, immediately sparking intense debate among fans demanding that DC prioritize a DCU Batman feature film first.

HBO Develops Standalone Poison Ivy Series

HBO is developing a standalone Poison Ivy series with Lauren LeFranc in talks to produce, keeping the project separate from Matt Reeves’ cinematic universe.

The announcement sparked immediate online debate on October 21, 2026, with fans questioning why DC continues expanding its Gotham rogues gallery before introducing a central DCU Batman.

Counter-arguments from the fanbase suggest the studio may be intentionally building out core adversaries ahead of the planned DCU film The Brave and the Bold.

Fandom Frustration Over Gotham’s Expanding Rogue Roster

The announcement that a Poison Ivy television project is in development triggered immediate pushback across social media platforms. Several users questioned the studio’s overarching strategy of populating the screen with Gotham figures before introducing the Dark Knight himself into the new DCU continuity. One user pointedly described the move as representing “another Gotham character before DCU Batman is introduced,” while others questioned whether the iconic hero would ever materialize on screen under the current slate planning.

The discussion quickly highlighted broader anxieties regarding franchise sequencing. As social media user Shillslayer captured the frustration on October 21, 2026, by posting, “Or. Hear me out. Make a fucking DCU Batman movie first? What the fuck is going on?” The core tension lies in the gap between expanding character mythologies and delivering the foundational hero.

Poison Ivy Tv series moving forward with the Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFrand

Fans Defend DCU Rollout Strategy

Not all fans shared the frustration over the studio’s rollout order. Counter-perspectives quickly emerged pointing out practical production realities and alternative narrative strategies. Supporters noted that a DCU Batman feature film is already actively in development under the official title The Brave and the Bold. Others emphasized that the Poison Ivy series lacks an active script at this early stage, meaning the project is still in its infancy.

Further analysis from the fanbase suggested a deliberate long-term blueprint by the studio. One user argued that DC appears to be systematically constructing Batman’s rogues gallery through standalone projects first. With characters like Clayface and now Poison Ivy confirmed as separate from the Reevesverse, observers noted a strong likelihood that Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman Part II will close out that separate franchise entirely before the main DCU continuity fully deploys its own Dark Knight.

Photo: superherohype.com

Lauren LeFranc Brings Television Experience to Project

Attention quickly turned to the creative helm attached to the project. Lauren LeFranc brings substantial television experience to the table, having previously created and run the sci-fi series Impulse and written for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.LD. Her recent work on HBO’s The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti, earned widespread industry recognition for its gritty, grounded approach to comic book storytelling.

Creative suggestions from the audience ranged from pairing LeFranc with distinct directorial visions for future theatrical outings to leaning heavily into Poison Ivy’s historical roots in environmental activism for an eco-terrorism narrative angle. Despite the heavy discussion, official details regarding the series remain sparse. At the time of the announcement, the Poison Ivy project has not yet announced its official cast, dedicated writing staff, or a definitive release window.

POISON IVY MIGHT FINALLY GET HER OWN HBO SERIES. 🌿👀One of Batman’s most iconic villains could be getting a story of her own.According to TheWrap, Lauren LeFranc, the creator behind HBO’s The Penguin, is in talks to produce a potential Poison Ivy series.And this could be… — https://x.com/ssc_globa1/status/2113071374491365799