Halle Berry’s Ex Olivier Martinez Storms Out of Court Amid Custody Battle and Abuse Claims

Halle Berry’s custody battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez escalated on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, when Martinez reportedly stormed out of a Los Angeles courtroom during a closed hearing addressing allegations that the Oscar-winning actress physically abused their 13-year-old son, Maceo, as reported by theJasmineBRAND.

The Bottom Line

Olivier Martinez briefly exited a Los Angeles courtroom with his attorney on Oct. 20 amid a heated custody hearing.

The legal proceedings center on Martinez’s allegations that Berry physically abused their 13-year-old son, Maceo, which Berry and her legal team firmly deny.

The custody battle continues following a temporary restraining order granted to Martinez, with further testimony scheduled to follow.

Courtroom Tensions Rise During Closed Testimony

The dramatic courtroom exit occurred on Tuesday during the second day of proceedings at the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Page Six reported that Martinez, 60, appeared visibly upset as he left the courtroom alongside his attorney, Patrick Baghdaserians. The French actor was overheard using profanity during an animated discussion about the testimony before returning to the room roughly five minutes later.

The closed-door hearings were ordered by the judge to protect the privacy of the minor involved. Their 13-year-old son Maceo testified for nearly four hours on Monday, Oct. 19. Berry herself took the stand on Tuesday, while her 18-year-old daughter, Nahla Aubry, is expected to give testimony later in the week.

Martinez Claims Berry Physically Abused Their Son

The core of the legal dispute stems from a September incident at Berry’s home. Martinez is seeking sole custody after claiming that Maceo described an alleged physical altercation involving choking during a phone call. A judge granted Martinez a temporary restraining order on Oct. 1, which restricts Berry’s parenting time while preserving daytime visits.

Halle Berry's ex Olivier Martinez storms out of court during testimony over abuse claims of Son

Berry has strongly denied the accusations. Her attorney, Marina Beck, previously characterized the claims in filings as “entirely meritless and deliberately misleading.” Furthermore, Berry argued that forcing their son to testify risks placing him directly in the middle of parental conflict, while Baghdaserians maintained that the child should be permitted to voice his experiences.

Adding context to the family dynamics, Nahla Aubry submitted a declaration supporting her mother. As reported by Yahoo Entertainment, Nahla stated, “I never observed anything abusive about her parenting,” adding that she had never seen Berry strike, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way. Martinez previously challenged the relevance of Nahla’s involvement in the case.

Photo: yahoo.com

Legal Milestone / Event Date Details Temporary Restraining Order Granted October 1, 2026 Issued to Olivier Martinez and Maceo, restricting certain parenting times for Berry. Maceo’s Court Testimony October 19, 2026 Testified for nearly four hours in a closed courtroom session. Courtroom Outburst and Berry Testimony October 20, 2026 Martinez briefly storms out during closed testimony; Berry takes the stand. Continued Proceedings October 21, 2026 The evidentiary hearing is slated to resume.

Background and Next Steps in the Custody Dispute

The current legal friction stands in sharp contrast to the former couple’s timeline. Berry and Martinez married in 2013, the same year Maceo was born, before separating in 2015. Their divorce was officially finalized in 2023, after which a shared 50-50 custody arrangement was established. Berry is now petitioning the court to restore that previous shared custody arrangement.

As the legal teams prepare for the continuation of the hearing, additional witnesses—including school staff member Jon Hay—have been lined up to testify regarding Maceo’s behavior and observations. The proceedings are expected to press forward through the week as the court weighs whether to maintain the temporary restrictions or revert to the prior parenting plan.

Olivier Martinez Storms Out of Court in Halle Berry Case