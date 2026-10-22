Jacob Elordi emerges as front-runner for James Bond

Australian actor Jacob Elordi has emerged as the front-runner to portray James Bond after closed-door screen tests for the long-running franchise concluded. While Amazon MGM Studios has yet to issue an official confirmation, the unverified casting leak has already ignited sharp divisions among the fandom regarding his nationality and physical presence.

Assessing the 007 Casting Contender

Jacob Elordi reportedly finished screen tests as the front-runner for the role, though studio confirmation remains pending.

Fan reactions are split over his non-British background and whether his screen persona fits the traditional MI6 agent mold.

Director Denis Villeneuve and writer Steven Knight are attached to launch the new franchise era following Amazon MGM’s takeover of creative control.

Fan Divisions Over Elordi as the Next MI6 Agent

The unconfirmed report immediately split the global fanbase of the iconic espionage series. A segment of the audience remains open to giving the young actor a chance, while others strongly reject the prospect. Criticism centers heavily on his background, with purists insisting that Bond requires a firmly British identity. Doubts also persist regarding whether Elordi can project the tailored elegance, calculated danger, and effortless charm expected of the MI6 agent.

At 196 centimeters tall, Elordi would become the tallest James Bond in franchise history, standing above both Sean Connery and Daniel Craig. While height may seem trivial, critics note the logistical paradox of a secret agent towering over nearly everyone in a crowded room. However, defenders point out that the series has routinely cast non-English actors. George Lazenby hailed from Australia, Pierce Brosnan is Irish, and Sean Connery was Scottish, proving that a British passport has never been an absolute prerequisite for the role.

The Evolution of Jacob Elordi’s Hollywood Career

Elordi built his early recognition through The Kissing Booth films before demonstrating a dramatic range in Euphoria. That transition established his capacity for playing complex, darker characters. He subsequently portrayed Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, starred in Saltburn, and appeared in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

Despite his rising profile, the intense scrutiny surrounding the role echoes past casting controversies. When Daniel Craig was announced in 2005 as the successor to Pierce Brosnan, the initial public backlash was severe. Audiences ultimately embraced Craig’s interpretation following the release of Casino Royale, demonstrating that early skepticism often dissolves once a performance hits the screen.

Alternative Contenders and the New Creative Team

Alongside Elordi, Scottish actor Jack Lowden has frequently surfaced as a preferred choice among traditionalists. Lowden stars as a secret service officer in Slow Horses alongside Gary Oldman, and previously appeared in Dunkirk and Mary Queen of Scots. His experience in the espionage genre makes him a natural fit for many viewers seeking a more traditional modern spy.

The urgency behind the casting decision stems from a major structural shift at Amazon MGM Studios, which assumed creative control of the franchise in 2025 following an agreement with longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. The upcoming film is designed to launch a new chapter of the series under Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker behind Dune. Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, is writing the script, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman handle production.

Actor Notable Credits Height Bond Franchise Status Jacob Elordi Euphoria, Saltburn, Priscilla 196 cm Reported front-runner following screen tests (Unconfirmed) Jack Lowden Slow Horses, Dunkirk Not specified Frequently cited fan favorite with spy genre experience Daniel Craig Casino Royale, No Time to Die Not specified Portrayed 007 until the film No Time to Die

The definitive direction of the franchise depends entirely on whether Amazon MGM validates the rumors in the coming weeks. Until an official studio announcement arrives, the debate over who will hold the license to kill remains wide open.