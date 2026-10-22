Otto Waalkes and Paula Carolina: How Their New Song “Otto Normal” Was Created

German entertainment icon Otto Waalkes has teamed up with 27-year-old singer Paula Carolina for a newly recorded duet version of her track “Otto Normal,” following their generation-bridging viral success with “Friesenjung.” As RTL reported, the music video for the collaboration has already drawn nearly 390,000 views on YouTube.

The Collaboration at a Glance

The Origin: Paula Carolina originally released “Otto Normal” as a single in April 2024 before placing it on her album Extra.

Paula Carolina originally released “Otto Normal” as a single in April 2024 before placing it on her album Extra. The Spark: Otto Waalkes discovered the track on social media, memorized the lyrics, and performed it live at an open-air concert in Munich.

Otto Waalkes discovered the track on social media, memorized the lyrics, and performed it live at an open-air concert in Munich. The Studio Session: After her management noticed the live performance, the singer traveled to Hamburg where the pair recorded the new vocal parts in just three hours.

How Social Media and Live Stages Sparked the Partnership

Unlike their previous viral crossover “Friesenjung”—which paired Waalkes with younger acts Ski Aggu and Joost Klein to reimagine an older catalogue piece—”Otto Normal” originates entirely from the younger artist. Paula Carolina dropped the track independently in April 2024. Waalkes encountered the song online, grew infatuated with its satirical take on everyday German behavior, and immediately incorporated it into his setlist.

Photo: rtl.de

The native Hanoverian singer had previously noted in an interview with the Musikexpress that Waalkes had listened to “Otto Normal” repeatedly throughout the summer, driving his entourage to distraction with the track before they ever met. Waalkes recalled of his initial live trial in Munich: Kannte natürlich keiner – kam aber gut an in an interview with the NDR.

Inside the Hamburg Studio Sessions

Once contact was established, Paula Carolina traveled to Hamburg to cement the partnership. Waalkes noted that the younger musician took the creative lead during the recording process, establishing clear expectations for both the vocal delivery and the subsequent music video shoot.

Otto Normal (mit OTTO) – Paula Carolina feat. Otto Waalkes

The singer described the actual recording process as remarkably fast-paced. The completely new vocal arrangements were wrapped up in roughly three hours. Waalkes has publicly praised the track’s stylistic nods to 1980s Neue Deutsche Welle aesthetics, pointing to its sharp, parodistic storytelling as the primary hook that drew him in.

Collaboration Project Partner Artists Original Release Format “Friesenjung” Ski Aggu, Joost Klein Reinterpretation of Waalkes’ older catalogue “Otto Normal” Paula Carolina Duet re-recording of Carolina’s 2024 single

Waalkes Plans Surprise Guest Appearances for Carolina

Waalkes has already confirmed plans to make surprise guest appearances during Paula Carolina’s live concert dates scheduled for the upcoming spring.