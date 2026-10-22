France Football’s “Ballon d’Or of All Time” (B.O.A.T.) fan vote has triggered widespread backlash across international media outlets following revelations that participants must pay one euro per vote, with current tallies showing a heavy advantage for Cristiano Ronaldo powered by repeat financial contributions.

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Legacy Valuation Metrics: The heavy skew toward Ronaldo’s 2008 Manchester United campaign highlights how monetary engagement models can diverge sharply from journalistic voting panels.

The Mechanics and Controversy of the B.O.A.T. Initiative

Launched at the beginning of October to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the historic accolade, the B.O.A.T. initiative invites supporters to select the single greatest individual season among ten players who have won the Ballon d’Or at least twice. The eligibility list features Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário, Marco van Basten, Michel Platini, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Kevin Keegan, Franz Beckenbauer, Johan Cruyff, and Alfredo Di Stéfano. Voting is scheduled to close on October 27 at 23:59 Paris time, with the final result slated for publication on October 28, two days after the official gala in London.

According to data released by the organization, Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2008 campaign with Manchester United—a year in which the Portuguese forward secured both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League—currently commands 75% of the total count. In comparison, Lionel Messi’s 2012 calendar year, which featured 91 official goals, sits at just 9%. Messi’s 2023 Ballon d’Or following the World Cup in Qatar occupies another 9% of the share.

Photo: x.com

The statistical disparity caught the attention of various sports desks due to the underlying candidate distribution. Messi boasts eight nominated editions (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2023), whereas Ronaldo features in five (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017). Despite Messi holding a broader footprint of nominated seasons, the cumulative vote volume for the Portuguese star far outpaces his rival.

Bote.Ch Criticizes Paid Voting System

The Swiss newspaper Bote.ch published a sharp critique under the headline “The Ballon d’Or takes money out of fans’ pockets with an absurd vote,” pointing out that each individual vote costs one euro and that casting multiple ballots is explicitly permitted. While organizers defend the fee by offering voters access to exclusive perks such as downloading a legendary photograph, Bote.ch noted that the paywall does not deter dedicated supporters, observing that Ronaldo’s fanbase appears significantly more willing to back their preferences monetarily.

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Additional pushback came from regional media outlets. Mexico’s SDP Noticias characterized the framework as a commercialized business model that prioritizes the economic capacity of supporters over objective football analysis. Colombia’s El Espectador echoed those concerns, warning that the final outcome fails to reflect a balanced equivalent of global fan sentiment. On social media platform X, users openly confirmed gaming the system, with one account under the handle “Kanye Wiz7” posting about casting 30 paid votes for the Portuguese star. France Football has not issued a public response to the mounting criticism.

European Player Restrictions Exclude Maradona and Pelé

The controversy is further compounded by the criteria governing who is allowed on the ballot. Diego Maradona and Pelé are entirely excluded because the Ballon d’Or was restricted exclusively to European players for nearly four decades until the rule was amended in 1995. While Maradona received an honorary career Ballon d’Or from France Football in January 1995 presented by Alfredo Di Stéfano, that trophy falls outside the official competitive criteria for the B.O.A.T. format.

Player Eligible Seasons Included Notable Top-Polling Campaign Current Vote Share Cristiano Ronaldo 5 (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017) 2008 (Manchester United) 75% Lionel Messi 8 (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023) 2012 (91-goal calendar year) 9% Lionel Messi 8 (Nominated pool) 2023 (Post-Qatar World Cup) 9%

A retroactive review conducted by France Football in 2016 concluded that Pelé would have claimed seven editions between 1958 and 1970, and Maradona would have secured the 1986 and 1990 honors had non-European players been eligible at the time. With the digital poll drawing heavy scrutiny over its commercial structure and voting concentration, attention remains fixed on whether the final figures on October 28 will shift public perception regarding paid digital engagement in football heritage.

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