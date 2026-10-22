MPS: No nationwide N95 mask shortage amid haze

Community pharmacies in haze-affected areas across Malaysia, including Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya, experienced temporary drawdowns in N95 mask stocks, though there is no widespread shortage nationwide, according to the Malaysian Pharmacists Society (MPS).

Surging Haze Triggers Localized Mask Runs

Demand for face masks rose sharply as regional haze elevated pollution levels.

Some retailers reported a more than 100% increase in medical-grade N95 mask sales. MPS president Amrahi Buang stated that the shortage remained largely localized, affecting outlets in areas with higher pollution levels where stocks ran low before scheduled weekly or bi-weekly replenishment cycles.

Pharmacy Chains Use Restocking Cycles and Purchase Limits

Major pharmacy chains operated rolling restocking cycles.

Some supplies were replenished within 48 hours depending on the specific outlet and product availability. To manage demand and discourage bulk buying, some retailers introduced purchase limits to ensure stocks remained accessible to a broader base of customers.

Pediatric Protection Options

For children, Amrahi noted that NIOSH-approved N95 respirators are rarely designed for smaller faces, and an effective seal is essential for proper protection.

Child-sized alternatives, including KF94 and KN95 masks, remained available at pharmacies subject to proper fit and inventory.

Price Caps Under the Anti-Profiteering Act

The Malaysian Pharmacists Society also cautioned consumers to remain alert to potential price mark-ups by third-party sellers during periods of high demand.

Under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, N95 masks are classified as controlled items carrying a maximum ceiling retail price of RM6 per unit.

Stable Supplies of Respiratory Medications

Alongside protective masks, pharmacies reported increased demand for respiratory medicines and equipment during the haze period. Essential products requested by patients with respiratory conditions included reliever inhalers such as salbutamol, nebuliser solutions, antihistamines, nasal sprays, and spacers.

MPS reported no nationwide shortages or severe supply-chain delays involving essential respiratory medicines, though individual pharmacies experienced temporary inventory gaps before scheduled deliveries. Consumers unable to obtain N95 masks were advised by the society to consider suitable alternatives such as genuine KN95 or KF94 respirators, provided the masks fit properly. Surgical masks continue to offer limited protection against fine haze particles and are not considered equivalent to well-fitting respirators.