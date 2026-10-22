Mortgage Bankers Association: Total application volume fell 5.3%

Total mortgage application volume fell 5.3% last week as persistent high interest rates sidelined buyers, even though the average 30-year fixed contract rate dropped to 7.41% from 7.50% according to data released by the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Mortgage Purchase Applications Drop 7 Percent Week-Over-Week

Purchase applications dropped 7% week-over-week, sitting 18% lower than the same period in October 2025.

Refinance demand edged down 2% for the week and remained 59% lower year-over-year due to a shrinking pool of eligible borrowers.

Adjustable-rate mortgages held steady at a 10.5% share as borrowers sought out rates nearly a full percentage point lower than the 30-year fixed option.

Contraction Persists Despite Marginal Rate Relief

Mortgage demand took another leg lower despite a brief respite from rising borrowing costs. Total application volume fell 5.3% for the week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances of $832,750 or less dropped to 7.41% from 7.50%. Points fell to 0.75 from 0.83, including the origination fee for loans with a 20% down payment. It marked the first time mortgage rates decreased in over two months.

Yet the temporary downward tick failed to stimulate activity. Joel Kan, an MBA economist, noted in a release that lower rates were simply not enough to boost application activity across either purchase or refinance categories. Purchases saw a steeper contraction, with applications declining 7% for the week to sit 18% lower than the year before. MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist in Washington, DC, emphasized how higher baseline rates continue to price prospective buyers out of the market entirely.

Photo: mpamag.com

Divergent Pressures on Refinance and Purchase Sectors

Refinance applications, which are most sensitive to weekly moves, fell just 2% week-to-week. While this represented a smaller drop than observed during previous weeks of upward rate movement, overall refinance demand remained depressed at 59% lower than the same week one year prior. With prevailing rates hovering over a full percentage point higher than year-ago levels, the addressable pool of borrowers positioned to benefit from a refinance remains severely restricted.

On the purchase side, buyers are reacting less to minor weekly adjustments and more to the elevated structural plateau of borrowing costs. Data from the National Association of Realtors highlighted a sharp drop in September pending home sales, capturing the real-time dampening effect of elevated rates. National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun stated in Washington, DC, that further increases in mortgage rates in recent weeks mean fewer buyers can qualify to purchase a home.

Joel Kan of the Mortgage Bankers Association says new home purchase applications fell to their lowest level in six years as rising borrowing costs weighed on buyers, particularly first-time purchasers relying on FHA financing.https://t.co/Pf7V8lz8zm — https://x.com/MPAMagazineUS/status/2110780235574600168

Market Share Shifts Toward Adjustable-Rate Products

For those active buyers remaining in the market, affordability constraints continue to dictate product selection. A high share of applicants are opting for adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs. These instruments offer lower initial rates but are considered riskier because they eventually reset to whatever the market rate is at the end of their term.

The ARM share held steady at 10.5% of total applications. Kan explained that ARM rates remained almost a full percentage point lower than the 30-year fixed alternative, providing qualified borrowers with a temporary lower-rate avenue to complete a home purchase. Meanwhile, separate survey data from Mortgage News Daily indicated that rates remained largely flat to start the week following a volatile stretch driven by multiple monthly inflation reports.

Mortgage Product Current Rate Weekly Change / Context 30-Year Fixed (Conforming) 7.41% Down from 7.50% (First drop in 2 months) Jumbo Loans 7.33% Eased alongside broader market relief FHA-Backed Mortgages 7.13% Faced continued demand contraction 15-Year Fixed 6.73% Part of across-the-board rate easing

While some market watchers attempt to tie weekly rate movements to shifts in oil prices, analysts urge caution regarding those correlations. Matthew Graham, chief operating officer at Mortgage News Daily, noted that the oil price correlation has proven highly unreliable for more than a month.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.