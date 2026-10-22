Scientists Solve 178-Year-Old Train Mystery Involving Solar Storms

A 178-year-old railway delay in Exeter, England, has been unmasked as a victim of a historical typo, upending the timeline of the earliest known space weather disruptions to human infrastructure and revealing that solar storms have been messing with electrical systems for nearly as long as humans have used them.

Solving a Century-Old Railway Mystery

The paper trail began in 1871, when an anonymous author published a brief dispatch in the scientific journal Nature. That account described a severe magnetic disturbance on October 18, 1841, which supposedly scrambled railway signals in Exeter and delayed the scheduled 10:05 p.m. train.

Had the stated date been accurate, the occurrence would have marked the oldest recorded case of human technology being impacted by space weather.

Associate Professor Brett Carter at RMIT University spotted a glaring logistical contradiction while examining the records. The specific railway line connecting Exeter to Starcross did not open until 1846, five years after the purported solar disruption.

“In this study, we effectively investigated what had to be a typo in a Nature paper from 1871. We know it was a typo because the Exeter-to-Starcross train line mentioned in that paper didn’t exist until 1846, which is 5 years afterwards,” Carter stated.

Reconstructing the True Timeline of 1848

To set the record straight, a global collaborative team was formed featuring researchers from RMIT University, the British Geological Survey, Natural Resources Canada, Baylor University, and RAL Space, the United Kingdom’s national space laboratory. They cross-referenced historical railway timetables, period newspaper archives, early auroral sightings, and digitized geomagnetic field measurements.

The multi-source archive analysis pointed to a different date entirely: October 18, 1848. That adjustment shifts the Exeter disruption down the timeline.

While the Exeter incident loses its crown as the absolute earliest recorded space weather event—that distinction now belongs to a March 1847 telegraph interference case on Britain’s Midland Railway—the revised date places the event squarely in the middle of a massive expansion of electrical communication.

“Understanding this historical event is important because the 1840s mark the intersection between the rise of our technological age and space weather, which has always been around,” Carter noted. “Since this line was crossed, humans have not looked back.”

The Persistent Vulnerability of Modern Power Grids

Professor Jim Wild of Lancaster University led the broader investigation. He emphasized that the findings prove technological infrastructure has faced solar hazards since the dawn of electrical engineering.

“What this research highlights is that space weather is not a new threat but a long-standing natural hazard. Society has been experiencing the effects of space weather on technology for almost as long as electrical technologies have existed,” Wild said.

Dr. Mike Hapgood, a visiting scientist at RAL Space who compared the historical detective work to a detective investigation, stressed the importance of preserving 19th-century records. Those documents form the baseline needed to interpret past events and strengthen future predictions.

As modern society leans heavily into interconnected satellite networks, high-voltage power grids, and advanced rail signaling, researchers are using these historical corrections to prepare for the coming solar cycle in the 2030s.

“Deepening our understanding of these events is essential for preparing for, and mitigating, the impacts of space weather – especially as we look forward to a decade of exciting space developments that will face the challenge of a new solar cycle in the 2030s,” Hapgood said.