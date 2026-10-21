Smart Cities Dive: Google Launches Gemini Agentic AI for Governments

Google Public Sector launched an industry-specific Gemini agentic AI product for federal, state, and local government services, Smart Cities Dive reported. The tool handles policy analysis, Freedom of Information Act redactions, and procurement compliance.

Rollout Across Federal and State Agencies

The platform enables governments to build customized artificial intelligence agents for specialized administrative tasks. The Missouri state government and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are already using the service, according to Google.

Karen Dahut, CEO of Google Public Sector, highlighted implementations during the Google Public Sector Summit. Dahut stated that Gemini powered flight readiness and astronaut safety for Artemis II and is deployed across the Department of Defense. Google also serves as a technology partner for the America.gov launch, utilizing Gemini to help over 100 million people access public resources.

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System Integrates with Government Platforms and Official Regulations

The system integrates directly with platforms commonly used by government agencies. These include Google Workspace, Microsoft SharePoint, Outlook 365, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. It also connects with the Electronic Code of Federal Regulations and the Federal Register.

The application retrieves answers directly from official regulations and agency files. “Instead of guessing,” the company stated in a press release. Tim Marczewski, director of AI and innovation for the Missouri Office of Administration, noted that automating routine administrative workflows helps deliver faster services.

Google Cloud Emphasizes Security Standards for Public Sector

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian emphasized the infrastructure requirements for public sector deployment. “To deploy agentic capabilities in the public sector requires non-negotiable standards for security, confidentiality, and data sovereignty,” Kurian said in a news release, adding that the product provides a secure environment for agencies to monitor AI agents and manage risk.

This launch arrives as Google’s discounted AI service contract with the federal government approaches a key deadline. Google’s OneGov agreement with the General Services Administration for Gemini access at $0.47 per agency is set to expire on November 15, as reported by NextGov and noted by FedScoop.

General Services Administration Administrator Ed Forst spoke at the summit regarding the agency’s digital modernization goals. Forst reported that the agency saved a million hours of work during its initial experimentation phase.