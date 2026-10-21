Bacardí releases glow-in-the-dark rum bottle for Halloween 2026

Bacardi Releases Glow-in-the-Dark Halloween Bottle and Sarcophagus Kit for 2026

Bacardi launched a limited-edition white rum bottle for Halloween 2026 featuring a glow-in-the-dark design that reveals ghostly graphics when the lights go out. The special release arrives alongside themed kits, a custom cocktail, and events leading up to October 31.

Limited Edition Bottles Sell in Supermarkets and Online

The luminous bottle hits supermarket shelves as a limited-edition collectible. The brand expanded the release in Mexico through its official online store with distinct purchasing tiers. Shoppers can buy a kit featuring the special bottle, a dark decorative case shaped like a sarcophagus, and themed stickers for 599 Mexican pesos. A larger package includes the bottle, the sarcophagus case, stickers, and an oversized ghost-print t-shirt for 1,099 Mexican pesos. The official store capsule also features a glowing sarcophagus case and seasonal apparel, including a sweatshirt with graphics inspired by the campaign.

The Bacardi Glowjito and Seasonal Cocktails

The campaign pairs the new bottle packaging with specific drink recipes for autumn gatherings. The brand promotes the Bacardi Spookito, a seasonal drink made with white rum, lime juice, simple syrup, grenadine, mint leaves, and club soda. The recipe for the Bacardi Glowjito is an herbal cocktail containing 50 milliliters of Bacardi Carta Blanca, 30 milliliters of a cucumber, mint, and sugar concentrate, 15 milliliters of chlorophyll, and 15 milliliters of tonic water served over ice.

Bacardi Partners with Music Festivals and Holiday Events

The release extends beyond retail packaging into live entertainment and broader marketing partnerships. The brand is organizing a special celebration titled Bacardi Sessions: Halloween Edition, which combines music, themed decor, and cocktail bars. In the United States, Bacardi announced partnerships with Janelle Monáe’s Wondaween festival and the 30th-anniversary celebration of AMC FearFest. The brand’s production plant in Tultitlan, State of Mexico, has operated since 1961, supporting its position as the most consumed of its segment in Mexico. To frame the seasonal spending, data from the National Alliance of Small Merchants showing that a themed party for 10 people in 2025 cost up to 5,850 Mexican pesos, marking a 19.4 percent increase over 2024.

October Event Dates and Peru Distribution Remain Unconfirmed

Exact dates and venues for several planned October experiences remain unannounced. It has not yet been confirmed whether this special Halloween edition will reach Peru.