Arsenal Grabs 2-2 Draw Against Bayern Munich After Declan Rice Goal

Arsenal secured a resilient 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on October 21, 2026, recovering from an early deficit behind an 82nd-minute equaliser from Declan Rice. The match day three fixture maintained both sides’ unbeaten starts to the UEFA Champions League league phase.

Declan Rice Late Strike Salvages Point at the Allianz Arena

The second Champions League heavyweight collision of the week in Munich delivered a tense encounter as Arsenal earned a hard-fought 2-2 draw against the German champions. Mikel Arteta’s side fell behind in the 35th minute when Harry Kane haunted his former North London rivals by setting up Alphonso Davies for the opening goal.

Arsenal had initially stunned the home crowd. Substitute Eberechi Eze was pressed into action just 10 minutes into the match after an early injury to Bukayo Saka. He slotted past Manuel Neuer with ice-cold precision to take the lead in the 25th minute. Bayern responded before the break, and the hosts held the advantage into the closing stages.

Abpfiff – Remis gegen Arsenal! ⚖️✨ 90'+3 | #FCBARS | 2-2 ✨ pic.twitter.com/gnA2FgRono — https://x.com/FCBayern/status/2113010762256163087

With time running out, Declan Rice delivered a masterclass in modern midfield play. He completed 69 of 77 passes and culminated his performance with an 82nd-minute equaliser. The England midfielder drilled the ball home with remarkable composure to ensure the Gunners left Germany with a share of the spoils. Rice previously spoke with former Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel during the summer of 2023, though the German side ultimately did not meet West Ham United’s valuation at the time.

Vincent Kompany Missing From Dugout as Squads Face Key Absences

Bayern Munich approached the fixture without head coach Vincent Kompany on the touchline. The Belgian manager was sidelined by a viral infection.

Goal for Bayern Munich – scored by Kane🔴 2-1 🔵 (61) — https://x.com/Arsenal/status/2113002291951198578

Assistant Aaron Danks assumed pre-match media duties. The hosts were also forced to rearrange their lineup following Michael Olise’s suspension after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession during Bayern’s 3-3 draw with Viking. Jamal Musiala was similarly absent due to a muscle injury, while Manuel Neuer dealt with foot issues.

Arsenal travelled to Germany missing Piero Hincapie, Christos Tzolis, and William Saliba. Despite those defensive adjustments, Gabriel Magalhães anchored the backline with 11 defensive interventions—the highest among the Arsenal defenders—effectively anticipating Kane’s movement into the half-spaces during Bayern’s late-match bombardment. Noni Madueke returned to the starting lineup for the contest following his decisive late goal against Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

Photo: Sports Illustrated

Contrasting Philosophies Shape European Ambitions

The encounter at the Allianz Arena brought together two former Pep Guardiola assistants whose clubs represent contrasting blueprints for European success. Bayern entered the contest as the Bundesliga leaders. They boasted a prolific attack.

Arsenal arrived with a reputation for defensive discipline under Arteta, having conceded only seven goals across 15 Champions League matches last season. David Raya has anchored that defensive stability, having kept nine clean sheets in 14 appearances in the competition during the 2025-26 campaign while earning three consecutive Premier League Golden Glove honours.

Going toe-to-toe in Munich.Let's build on that positive first-half display, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/DDZhlaeeEm — https://x.com/Arsenal/status/2112994199565975661

Opta’s supercomputer had given Bayern a 46.4 percent probability of winning the fixture prior to kick-off, compared to a 29.3 percent chance for Arsenal, with 24.3 percent odds assigned to a draw. The stalemate leaves both clubs working through the demanding 36-team league phase format that continues across eight matchdays over five months.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal 2-2 Highlights UEFA Champions League 2026/27