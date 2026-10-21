Home » Entertainment » Netflix to remove Broadchurch, The Resident and others, per justjared

Netflix is removing several high-profile titles next month, including Olivia Colman’s crime drama Broadchurch, the 2016 limited series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, and all six seasons of the medical drama The Resident, according to an entertainment report by justjared.com.

What Viewers Need to Know About the November Removals

Fan-favorite limited series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life leaves the platform on November 25, 2026.

All six seasons of medical drama The Resident depart the streaming catalog on November 20, 2026.

Major feature films including Jumanji, 13 Going on 30, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo rotate out alongside several television series throughout the month.

The November 2026 Expiration Schedule

Every month, subscription streaming platforms cycle through their licensed library inventory as content agreements expire.

The November departures span multiple decades of film and television. Early month cuts hit on November 1, 2026, removing titles such as 13 Going on 30, American Sniper, Black Adam, and all three seasons of Broadchurch. Mid-month cuts follow with the departure of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and The Shallows on November 15, 2026.

One of the greatest British murder mystery shows ever made, Broadchurch, is about to be removed from Netflix. Find out when. https://t.co/9MTBAGQ2JW pic.twitter.com/vN3GYXggi0 — https://x.com/Collider/status/2111643453746520073

Television Series Leaving the Platform

Broadchurch Seasons 1 through 3 leave on November 1, 2026, followed by the two-season run of The End of the F***ing World on November 5, 2026. Later in the month, The Big C Seasons 1 through 4 exit on November 14, 2026.

The Resident, which ran for six seasons on broadcast television before streaming on Netflix, departs the service on November 20, 2026. Shortly after, the 2016 revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life leaves the platform on November 25, 2026, marking the end of its specific streaming window.

Feature Films Departing the Catalog

The catalog turnover also removes prominent feature films across genres. Action and thriller titles scheduled to exit on November 1, 2026, include Jumanji, Speed, Speed 2: Cruise Control, Starship Troopers, and Nightcrawler. Drama and romance selections leaving on the same date include Eat Pray Love, Catch and Release, Steel Magnolias, and Under the Skin.

Additional film departures are scattered across the month. Safe Haven leaves on November 6, 2026, followed by The Lost City on November 9, 2026. Horror and crime entries including Saw X and True Romance depart on November 19, 2026, concluding the major November adjustments to the platform’s video-on-demand library.