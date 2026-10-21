Tesla Reports Surprise Q3 Positive Cash Flow, Reuters Reported

Tesla reported unexpected positive free cash flow of $1.53 billion for the third quarter, Reuters reported, defying Wall Street forecasts of a cash burn after capital expenditures dropped significantly below analyst projections to $4.73 billion as the company weighs a potential corporate merger with SpaceX.

Free Cash Flow Beats Expectations as Deliveries Hit 486,532

Free cash flow reached $1.53 billion for the quarter ending September 30, beating expectations of a $4.92 billion cash drain.

Capital expenditures totaled $4.73 billion, coming in well below the approximately $7.5 billion estimated by Wall Street.

Vehicle deliveries hit 486,532 units, driving revenue to $28.05 billion and pushing shares down 1.8% in after-hours trading.

Third-Quarter Cash Flow Defies Wall Street Burn Estimates

The Austin-based electric vehicle maker posted revenue of $28.05 billion for the three months ended September 30, according to Reuters, edging past the $27.88 billion consensus estimate. The top-line performance arrived despite the expiration of United States federal tax credits that supported sales throughout the prior year.

While analysts surveyed by LSEG expected capital expenditures to hover near $7.5 billion to fund ongoing artificial intelligence and robotics initiatives, actual spending landed at $4.73 billion. That restraint transformed what analysts projected as a $4.92 billion cash burn into positive free cash flow of $1.53 billion.

Operating expenses rose 39% to $4.8 billion, driving the operating margin down to 2.6% compared with 5.8% in the same period of 2025. Net income fell 43% year-over-year to $787 million, down from $1.37 billion a year prior, according to financial disclosures.

Photo: WSJ

Financial Metric Q3 2026 Actual Wall Street Estimate Revenue $28.05 Billion $27.88 Billion Free Cash Flow +$1.53 Billion -$4.92 Billion Capital Expenditures $4.73 Billion ~$7.5 Billion Vehicle Deliveries 486,532

Automotive Gross Margin Improves Amid Slower AI Spending

Automotive gross margin, excluding regulatory credits, climbed to 18.1% during the quarter, topping the 16.7% consensus estimate tracked by Visible Alpha. Executive commentary during the earnings call indicated that full-year capital expenditure guidance has been revised downward to $20 billion from $25 billion previously, as management focuses on efficient capital deployment funded primarily from operational cash flow.

Ryan Lee, senior vice president of product and strategy at Direxion, noted that the lower capex figures raise strategic questions. Lower capital outlays suggest less of an all-in approach to the artificial intelligence arms race than market participants anticipated from CEO Elon Musk.

Q3 Shareholder Update → https://t.co/sXBSeLiJIjHighlights– FSD Supervised attach rate grew to over 75% of new vehicle deliveries in NA– Unveiled the next-gen Roadster– Record deliveries in Canada, Australia, Japan & Taiwan– Tesla Semi now in volume production. Top… pic.twitter.com/yQQRq9LwSd — https://x.com/Tesla/status/2112998455383847332

Core automotive operations face ongoing scrutiny as global competitors introduce cheaper alternatives while the manufacturer continues relying on the aging Model 3 and Model Y architectures. To stimulate retail interest, the company introduced stripped-down model variants and launched a six-seater Model Y configuration in the U.S. during July.

Merger Discussions With SpaceX Loom Over Strategic Direction

The financial results emerge as special committees evaluate a potential merger between the automaker and CEO Elon Musk’s private aerospace venture, SpaceX. Musk stated on Tuesday that a combination presented clear economic merit, describing the internal review process during a subsequent conference call as “tap dancing through a minefield.”

With Musk indicating that capital expenditures will scale significantly toward the tens of billions of dollars by 2028, balancing autonomous vehicle development with rocket infrastructure remains the central challenge for institutional shareholders.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Energy storage deployments offered a stabilizing counterweight during the quarter, reaching 13.7 GWh compared with 12.5 GWh a year earlier, driven by sustained demand for grid-scale batteries. However, executives cautioned that battery availability continued to be the limiting factor in increasing auto volumes in the quarter.

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