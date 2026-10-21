Blake Griffin Names Himself Most Endowed NBA Teammate

Retired NBA star Blake Griffin made a wild confession during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, when host Andy Cohen asked him to name the most impressively endowed teammate of his 13-season career, with Griffin ultimately cracking and joking that he would go with himself after initial hesitation.

Griffin Maintains High-Profile Media Presence After Retirement

Media Footprint: Griffin continues to maintain a high-profile media presence following his retirement in 2024, recently making headlines alongside his newly revealed marriage to Francesca Aiello.

The Late-Night Confrontation on Bravo

During the “Plead the Fifth” segment on the Andy Cohen-hosted Bravo show, Griffin faced a series of prompts alongside fellow guest Lisa Vanderpump. Having already ranked his former NBA teams—putting the LA Clippers first, followed by the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, and Brooklyn Nets—Griffin successfully dodged a question regarding the league’s most overpaid player. However, the subsequent inquiry about locker room nudity proved far more difficult to bypass.

Photo: TMZ

Cohen pressed the six-time NBA All-Star on which player stood out as the most impressively endowed throughout his career. Griffin initially demurred, pointing out the unwritten rules of shared athletic spaces. Oh boy. That’s… that… I got to be honest. That’s something, when you’re in the locker room and it’s shower time, you tunnel vision.

Shifting Answers Under Pressure

As the studio audience reacted to the awkward line of questioning, Lisa Vanderpump stepped in with a whispered suggestion. Seizing the comedic opening, Griffin leaned into the prompt. I’ll go with ourselves! —or simply selecting himself as the answer to wrap up the uncomfortable segment.

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The lighthearted confession follows a busy week for the former Rookie of the Year, who officially retired from professional basketball in 2024. Just days prior to his late-night television appearance, Griffin stepped out at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alongside Francesca Aiello. Media reports confirmed that the couple recently tied the knot after month-long speculation sparked by gold wedding bands spotted at multiple October events.

Looking Back at a 13-Season Career

Griffin’s playful refusal to take the question seriously highlights the characteristic humor that helped define his public persona throughout a career spanning stints with the Clippers, Pistons, Nets, and Celtics. While known primarily for his high-flying athleticism and dominant post-play during his prime years in Los Angeles, the retired star proved on late-night television that he remains entirely comfortable deflecting off-court inquiries with sharp comedic timing.