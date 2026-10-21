Aldi releases Ambiano multistyler for 14.99 euros

Discount retailer Aldi is undercutting the personal care market with the October 31 release of its Ambiano multistyler at 14.99 euros, directly challenging high-end styling tools like the Dyson Airwrap, which retails between 549 euros and 699 euros, as Magazine.HD reported.

Ambiano Multistyler Launches October 31 at Lower Price

The Price Gap: The Ambiano multistyler costs less than 3% of the flagship Dyson Airwrap’s 549-euro retail price.

The Ambiano multistyler costs less than 3% of the flagship Dyson Airwrap’s 549-euro retail price. Hardware Specifications: The Aldi device delivers 1000 W of maximum power across three temperature settings, compared to the 1300 W output of competing premium models.

The Aldi device delivers 1000 W of maximum power across three temperature settings, compared to the 1300 W output of competing premium models. Retail Rollout: The discounted styling tool hits store shelves on Saturday, October 31, following a price reduction from its previous 29.99 euro tag.

Ambiano Multistyler Costs Significantly Less than Dyson Airwrap

The market for multi-function hair styling appliances features a wide valuation gap. The Dyson Airwrap commands a baseline of 549 euros, with its Co-anda 2x iteration reaching 699 euros. Even secondary online channels list older Airwrap editions near 450 euros.

By contrast, the Ambiano multistyler enters the retail space at 14.99 euros, representing a 50% markdown from its original 29.99 euro price point. Between the 549-euro benchmark and the Aldi alternative, the cost differential exceeds 530 euros.

Brand & Model Retail Price Power Output Dyson Airwrap 549.00 EUR 1300 W Aldi Ambiano Multistyler 14.99 EUR 1000 W

Technical specifications outline distinct manufacturing choices behind these price points. The Aldi appliance features a maximum power output of 1000 W, three distinct temperature tiers, and interchangeable attachments for drying, straightening, volume, and curls, alongside an included storage bag. However, the manufacturer’s promotional material omits proprietary airflow styling technology found in higher-priced alternatives.

Aldi Expands Non-Grocery Inventory with Designer-Inspired Alternatives

The introduction of the Ambiano multistyler aligns with a broader retail strategy by Aldi to expand its non-grocery bazaar inventory with designer-inspired alternatives. Recent weeks saw the rollout of Up2Fashion clogs styled after Birkenstock at 14.99 euros, alongside Brita Aluna water filter pitchers bundled with two replacement filters for 19.99 euros.

Ambiano Multistyler Hits Stores on October 31

Consumers seeking the discounted styling hardware face a defined acquisition window. The Ambiano multistyler becomes available across store locations beginning Saturday, October 31, packaged in multiple colorways including a lilac option with a matching storage pouch.