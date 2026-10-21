Tesla Opens Reservations in India for New Roadster Supercar

Tesla has officially opened reservations in India for its redesigned second-generation Roadster supercar, offering customers an early opportunity to secure production slots ahead of planned global manufacturing in 2028. According to reports from Mathrubhumi, booking amounts vary by variant, with the performance model priced at Rs 50.06 lakh and the flight-capable thrust edition reaching Rs 2.50 crore. Indian buyers can complete reservations online through Tesla’s official website using local payment methods, followed by bank transfers within ten days according to Malayalam DriveSpark.

Tesla Shows Flying Roadster at SpaceX Facility

The supercar made its debut during a demonstration at the SpaceX rocket testing facility in McGregor, Texas. CEO Elon Musk showcased a prototype driving upside down on a specially configured ramp and performing aerial maneuvers before landing safely.

Turns out the future does have flying cars pic.twitter.com/6fexPp6SXI — https://x.com/elonmusk/status/2110913107094606330

The vehicle integrates aerospace-inspired design elements drawing influence from SR-71 and F-35 aircraft, alongside cold-gas thrusters developed in collaboration with SpaceX as detailed by Asianet News Malayalam.

Tesla Requires Two Step Payment for Reservations

Tesla has structured the reservation process into a two-step payment method. It requires an initial Rs 5.01 lakh online deposit using international or Indian cards. Buyers must then transfer the remaining balance via bank within a ten-day window.

Real life, baby pic.twitter.com/3QEqn18wig — https://x.com/Tesla/status/2110913438293647789

Failure to complete the second payment within the stipulated timeframe may result in cancellation. Deposits remain fully refundable until buyers sign a formal motor vehicle purchase agreement.

Performance Variant: Requires an initial Rs 5.01 lakh payment followed by Rs 45.05 lakh within 10 days, bringing the total booking amount to Rs 50.06 lakh.

Requires an initial Rs 5.01 lakh payment followed by Rs 45.05 lakh within 10 days, bringing the total booking amount to Rs 50.06 lakh. Thrust Variant: Requires an initial Rs 5.01 lakh payment followed by Rs 2,45,24,000 within 10 days, bringing the total reservation cost to approximately Rs 2.50 crore.

Prospective buyers evaluating the financial commitment face heavy costs. Estimated monthly equated monthly installments are calculated around Rs 1.06 lakh for the performance variant and approximately Rs 5.32 lakh for the thrust variant over a 60-month term at a 10 percent interest rate.

Photo: Asianet News Malayalam

Development Timeline and Technical Hurdles

The second-generation Roadster follows a lengthy development cycle that began when Tesla first revealed a prototype in November 2017 with initial delivery projections for 2020. After multiple delays and a design refresh announced by Musk in 2024, the vehicle made its dynamic debut featuring a multi-mode suction system and active aerodynamics designed to generate massive downforce at zero speed.

Engineering specifications shared during the Texas presentation indicate the vehicle incorporates a 600-liter compressed air tank feeding ten cold-gas thrusters with all-electric actuators to make micro-adjustments in flight. Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein projects modest annual global sales volumes of approximately 2,000 units.

Interior– Ultrawhite interior w/ gray microsuede detailing & seat bolsters for added grip– Manual controls & a fixed seat position reduce overall vehicle mass– Lightweight, high-strength materials throughout, including magnesium, titanium & carbon fiber help reduce it… pic.twitter.com/N0Kcf5Ioak — https://x.com/Tesla/status/2110907037563650459