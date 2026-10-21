Skanska to Build $163M East Side Greenway Connector in New York

Swedish construction giant Skanska has secured a USD 163M contract with the New York City Department of Design and Construction to build the East Side Greenway 14th Street Connector, adding approximately 1,5 miljarder kronor to the firm’s U.S. order intake for the fourth quarter of 2026. Skanska has taken an order worth approximately 1,5 miljarder kronor in the major city of New York, USA, according to a press release from the construction group.

The East Side Greenway Financial and Operational Takeaways

Contract Valuation: The project is valued at USD 163M (approx. 1,5 miljarder kronor), bolstering Skanska’s North American backlog.

The project is valued at USD 163M (approx. 1,5 miljarder kronor), bolstering Skanska’s North American backlog. Execution Timeline: Pre-construction and design work begin shortly, with physical construction scheduled from early 2028 through late 2030.

Pre-construction and design work begin shortly, with physical construction scheduled from early 2028 through late 2030. Order Book Integration: The full financial sum will be officially logged in the U.S. order bookings for Q4 2026.

Project Scope Along the East River Waterfront

The initiative spans the urban corridor between East River Park and Captain Patrick J. Brown Walk. The construction mandate requires building a brand-new waterfront boardwalk featuring a shared pedestrian and bicycle route. The municipal investment covers enhanced landscaping, architectural lighting, customized public seating, and associated neighborhood amenities.

The project aims to patch existing infrastructure gaps in Manhattan’s eastern waterfront, improving non-vehicular transit options for residents and visitors alike.

Order Book Dynamics for Skanska in North America

The group, which reported global revenues of 179 miljarder kronor under 2025 across operations in Norden, Europa, and USA, relies heavily on municipal public works to maintain cash flow stability against macroeconomic volatility. Skanska is active in selected markets in the Nordic region, Europe, and the USA.

Photo: Aftonbladet

Metric Figure Contract Value (USD) USD 163M Contract Value (SEK) cirka 1,5 miljarder kronor Global Revenues (2025) 179 miljarder kronor Group Workforce cirka 25 900 medarbetare

Construction Schedule and Engineering Milestones

The project is projected for completion by the end of 2030, following an agreement between Skanska and the New York City Department of Design and Construction.

Media Contact Information

For further information, contact Andreas Joons, press secretary, Skanska AB, telephone 010 449 04 94. Direct line for media, telephone 010 448 88 99. This and previous press releases are also available at www.skanska.com/group.