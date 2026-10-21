Seoul Metropolitan Veterinary Medical Association and Korea Zoetis Launch Pet Tick Prevention Campaign

The Seoul Metropolitan Veterinary Medical Association and Korea Zoetis have launched a joint public health campaign to warn pet owners about the dangers of severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS). The initiative targets the rising threat of tick-borne transmission, distributing educational posters to animal hospitals across the region to encourage proactive external parasite control for dogs and cats.

The Rising Footprint of a Lethal Tick-Borne Disease

SFTS is a zoonotic viral disease transmitted primarily through the bites of infected small-spotted ticks. In South Korea, health data shows the disease carries an exceptionally high human toll. According to figures from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency spanning 2013 to 2025, the country recorded 2,345 SFTS patients, resulting in 422 deaths and a persistent case fatality rate hovering near 20 percent.

Crucially, neither human medicine nor veterinary science currently possesses a targeted antiviral treatment or a commercial vaccine for SFTS. This therapeutic void elevates environmental avoidance and strict vector control from elective pet care to an absolute medical necessity.

Pets are far from immune to the pathogen. Clinical documentation highlights a growing overlap between veterinary medicine and zoonotic surveillance. Earlier this year, international medical literature detailed consecutive SFTS diagnoses in two pet dogs from Seoul’s Dongjak and Seocho districts that presented at the same animal hospital just days apart. Another confirmed case emerged in Suwon last April, showing that urbanized pets encounter infected vectors regularly.

Data presented by veterinarian Lee Jong-won of the Ribbon Animal Medical Center during a special session at the 16th Yeongnam Veterinary Conference demonstrated that SFTS regularly surfaces in clinical small-animal practice. Reviewing ten distinct canine and feline diagnoses, the presentations emphasized the severity of the illness in four-legged patients. Published literature indicates that domestic animal case fatality rates can reach 43 percent in dogs and as high as 62.5 percent in cats, surpassing human mortality statistics.

Targeting Tick Attachment Windows with Rapid Ectoparasiticides

Because no pharmaceutical cures exist for infected animals, defense relies entirely on preventing the vector from feeding. Korea Zoetis emphasizes that ticks generally require between 24 and 48 hours of attached feeding time to successfully transmit pathogens into a host’s bloodstream, making rapid-kill pharmacological profiles a cornerstone of modern parasite prevention.

The active ingredient in Zoetis’s Simparica Trio, sarolaner, initiates tick elimination within eight hours of ingestion and achieves a 98.4 percent kill rate within 12 hours. Representatives from Korea Zoetis note that the current campaign aims to encourage pet owners to pay attention to the risk of tick exposure and follow regular external parasite management. Animal hospitals can request the educational SFTS prevention posters online through Google Forms.