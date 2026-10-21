Amalia: 79-Year-Old Woman Buried in Garden After Family Can’t Afford Funeral, Son Reports to Police

Police Exhume 79-Year-Old Woman From Garden in Amaliada

Authorities descended on a property near the old aqueduct in Amaliada early Wednesday morning, unearthing the body of a 79-year-old woman from the garden. The operation followed a late Tuesday confession from one of the elderly woman’s sons, who told police that his family buried her in the yard because they could not afford a proper funeral.

Accompanied by a prosecutor, local police carried out the exhumation as the investigation shifted toward the living conditions and medical history surrounding the death. Two of the woman’s children were brought to the Pyrgos police station to provide explanations.

Overwhelming Guilt Drove the Confession

The man who broke the silence explained that overwhelming guilt drove him to authorities. I couldn’t bear the remorse and went to the police. My mommy was a very sweet person, he stated, describing his mother as a hardworking, gentle homemaker who never harmed anyone.

Photo: seleo.gr

While his brothers decided to bury the body in the garden due to financial hardship and distress over her deteriorating health in her final ten days—during which she ate only yogurt—he strongly opposed the burial plan. He noted that he was listed as a co-holder on her bank account and feared legal repercussions if pension funds were mishandled after her death.

Chronic Illness and a Decade-and-a-Half of Care

Family members reported that the elderly woman suffered from severe health issues, including epilepsy and chronic stomach problems, and had been administered oxygen at home during her final weeks. Relatives stated that one of her sons had cared for her bathing and daily needs for roughly 15 years.

Pending Autopsy and Forensic Examination in Patras

Police searched the interior of the residence and seized the deceased woman’s medications to verify the family’s timeline and medical accounts. While initial family statements indicated no obvious signs of foul play, the exact cause of death remains unconfirmed pending a full autopsy and forensic examination scheduled in Patras.