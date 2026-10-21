Hamburg Integration Centers at Risk of Closure After Retendering

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Hamburg’s Integration Centers Face Total Dismantling

Hamburg’s network of twelve integration centers stands on the brink of closure following a controversial retendering process by the city’s department of social affairs, ndr.de reported on October 21, 2026. These facilities guide migrants through bureaucratic procedures and everyday life in Germany.

A Strategic Overhaul and Disputed Bidding

The social authority steered the overhaul to evolve the centers. The goal: implement more mobile consulting directly inside residential housing units alongside expanded digital services.

Consequently, the agency issued a public call for bids to restructure operations. Established welfare operators including Diakonie, Caritas, and verikom submitted a joint bid featuring a fresh framework. The contract ultimately went to a different contender: the Stiftung Berufliche Bildung, an organization primarily known for labor market training programs.

Loss of Neighborhood Experience and Plurality

Representatives from the outgoing provider network warn that the transition risks destroying decades of accumulated neighborhood-level advisory experience.

Critics also point to a distinct shift in strategy by the city administration. Previously, the social authority emphasized the necessity of a range of providers, maintaining that varied social entities should run the centers. Under the new contract, however, five distinct subsidiary companies belonging to the exact same foundation will assume control of the operations.

A Tight Timeline Ahead of the Mandated Launch

The overhaul arrives barely a year after the social authority last realigned the existing integration centers.

While the incoming operator highlights its integration credentials, it faces a tight timeline of just over ten weeks to build its advisory infrastructure before the mandated launch date.