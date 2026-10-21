Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa Grants Firearms Amnesty

As Zimbabwe faces a tense political situation in October 2026, a government-backed firearms amnesty has sparked intense public skepticism. Citizens and social media users are openly linking the disarmament push to a deepening factional rift between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, despite authorities framing the initiative strictly as a measure to curb violent crime.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police announced on Monday that President Mnangagwa had granted a national firearm amnesty running from October 12 to November 12, 2026. Under the directive, individuals and institutions can surrender unlicensed, smuggled, or illegally acquired weapons at local police stations without facing prosecution or questioning, receiving an official safe custody receipt in return. Police pointed to unrenewed licenses, improperly secured weapons, and firearms left behind by company closures or deceased owners as key drivers behind armed robberies and murders.

Here is why citizens remain deeply skeptical. Rather than accepting the official security narrative, many Zimbabweans view the timing of the amnesty as a defensive maneuver by the presidency. The policy follows a sharp escalation in political friction within the ruling ZANU-PF party, highlighted by a chilling address delivered by Vice President Chiwenga at the recently concluded party conference in Chinhoyi.

Mnangagwa Grants Firearms Amnesty as Zimbabwe Police Prepare Nationwide Checks!

The Chinhoyi Speech and the Ghost of 2017

Tensions burst into the open during the ZANU-PF National People’s Conference, where Chiwenga delivered a no-holds-barred speech questioning whether the party was repeating past mistakes. Observers quickly connected his remarks to the circumstances surrounding the 2017 military intervention that toppled late President Robert Mugabe and brought Mnangagwa to power. Although Chiwenga avoided naming the military intervention directly, his warning shook political offices and laid bare an intense succession struggle.

Mnangagwa’s current presidential term is scheduled to end in 2028, though provincial officials have actively backed bids to extend his rule to 2030. Preparations for these moves have already met internal resistance; an extraordinary politburo meeting planned for October 9 to weigh constitutional amendments was abruptly canceled amid reports of deep senior-level disagreements.

Online Users Question Administration Motives

Online, Zimbabweans met the police directive with a mix of dark humor and political calculation. As newzimbabwe.com reported, social media users flooded platforms with posts questioning the administration’s true motives.

“Something is cooking. My President is afraid of something,” wrote Facebook user Shamiso Vuso, capturing a sentiment echoed across digital spaces. Another user, Kevin Mabhande, posted a widely circulated joke asking, “How are we going to support Chiwenga without our Guns?”

This widespread cynicism is rooted in the long-standing economic and political frustrations of Mnangagwa’s tenure. While his initial elevation was welcomed by some as a chance for democratic and economic renewal following decades of Mugabe’s misrule, critics argue that rampant corruption, ignored public services, and constrained democratic spaces have squandered that opportunity.

Photo: zimadvocate.com

Comparing Recent Disarmament Windows

While the current amnesty has generated intense speculation due to the political climate, the state has relied on similar measures before. A breakdown of recent policy windows illustrates the recurring nature of these police-led surrenders.

Amnesty Period Stated Rationale Political Context Sept 24 – Oct 24, 2025 Curbing armed robbery, recovering unrenewed or improperly secured civilian firearms. Routine security enforcement ahead of internal party restructuring. Oct 12 – Nov 12, 2026 Addressing SADC Protocol compliance, recovering smuggled and illicit weapons. Directly follows open factional sparring between Mnangagwa and VP Chiwenga.

As the November 12 deadline approaches, police have warned that law enforcement will launch targeted checks on individuals suspected of holding illegal firearms once the grace period expires. With neither the government nor Vice President Chiwenga formally addressing the online speculation, the intersection of gun control and succession politics remains a tense focal point across the country.

President Mnangagwa grants fire-arms amnesty | ZTN | News Plus