New York Film Production Spending Nears California in Third Quarter

The traditional map of American entertainment is redrawing itself along the Atlantic Seaboard, with New York closing in on California’s historic dominance at a pace that has caught industry veterans off guard. Data from the third quarter of 2026 reveals a razor-thin gap of just 147 million dollars between the two states, signaling a seismic shift in where film and television dollars are spent.

The Numbers Behind the East Coast Surge

According to figures released by audiovisual monitoring firm ProdPro, spending on film and television production in the State of New York surged by 87 percent in the third quarter of 2026, reaching 1.61 billion dollars. Meanwhile, California maintained its top spot at 1.76 billion dollars, though its growth crawled at a modest 17 percent.

Across the United States, total production spending hit 4.9 billion dollars in the third quarter, marking a 17 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025. Alex LoVerde, co-founder and CEO of ProdPro, noted the sheer speed of the transformation. As reported by ANSA, LoVerde stated, Mentre raccoglievamo i dati, pensavamo che New York potesse addirittura superare la California —noting that while compiling the figures, his team genuinely thought New York might outpace California outright. He pointed to the potential overtake as a primary development to watch through the final quarter of the year and into 2027.

Infrastructure Investments Propel Hollywood East

This rapid ascent is anchored by heavy capital expenditure in soundstages, a deep pool of specialized local crews, and the logistical flexibility to film seamlessly across neighboring state lines. This regional momentum extends directly into New Jersey, increasingly dubbed Hollywood East, where major studios are sinking billions into long-term infrastructure.

Photo: ansa.it

Major players are planting permanent roots in the Tri-State area. Netflix is currently constructing a massive production hub on the grounds of the former Fort Monmouth military base in New Jersey. Paramount has locked in a decade-long commitment to the 1888 Studios located in Bayonne, situated directly across the Hudson River from Manhattan. Concurrently, Lionsgate has secured its place as a primary tenant at the Great Point Studios in Newark, cementing an industrial ecosystem built to rival Southern California’s legacy infrastructure.

What Lies Ahead for the Bi-Coastal Industry

The convergence of aggressive studio spending on the East Coast and slowing percentage growth in the legacy capital raises an open question for the industry’s immediate future. Whether New York can officially eclipse California’s quarterly spend before the close of 2027 depends entirely on how quickly these new New Jersey and New York facilities reach full operational capacity. As the final months of 2026 unfold, the traditional center of gravity in American filmmaking faces a genuine challenge from the banks of the Hudson.