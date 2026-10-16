A video capturing a young boy walking through a steppe near Arys in the Turkistan region with a bucket on his head has quickly crossed one million views on social media, drawing widespread attention to rural family life and sparking nostalgia among viewers across Kazakhstan.

The Bottom Line

The viral moment: A young boy named Marlen walked through the steppe with a bucket on his head, recorded by his mother, Dina, on TikTok.

A young boy named Marlen walked through the steppe with a bucket on his head, recorded by his mother, Dina, on TikTok. The setting: The family lives in Arys and visits a village near the town to look after livestock.

The family lives in Arys and visits a village near the town to look after livestock. The online reaction: Viewers flooded the comments with nostalgic memories of childhood and humorous requests to join the steppe adventures with their own buckets.

Steppe Walks and Bucket Hats in the Turkistan Region

The footage was shared on TikTok by the boy’s mother, Dina, under the handle @di_na941118, tengrinews.kz reported. According to Dina, the video was filmed in the village of Algyl in the Turkistan region, located not far from Arys. In the clip, young Marlen casually walks across open grassland with a bucket positioned squarely on his head, treating the makeshift headwear as a standard part of his outdoor attire.

The casual charm of the recording resonated rapidly across digital platforms, pushing the view count past the one-million mark. Marlen’s mother noted that this is not an isolated clip; the boy frequently appears in other videos assisting adults with farm chores, such as gathering eggs. The family maintains their primary residence in Arys but frequently travels to the nearby village specifically to tend to livestock.

Nostalgia and Online Reactions

The clip’s organic tone prompted an influx of sentimental commentary from internet users, many of whom contrasted the boy’s unplugged environment with modern urban upbringings. Commentators expressed a deep longing for simpler times, filling the post with recollections of their own early years.

“Send, please, address. We will also come with our buckets — as if returning to carefree childhood again,” wrote one user in the comments section.

Other viewers added humorous remarks such as, “Is there another bucket? I will come in the summer!” Others offered blessings for the child’s future, writing, “May such a happy childhood grow into such a happy life! May every Kazakh be happy!”

Dina admitted she was unprepared for the massive volume of traffic the video attracted. “I did not expect that there would be so many views, and I am very glad that the video was liked by internet users,” Dina stated, adding that the warm wishes directed at her son served as a significant honor for her family.

Family Routines Away from Screens

Beyond Marlen, Dina is the mother of three older boys. Describing their daily habits, she explained that the children do not engage with mobile phones, choosing instead to spend their free time outdoors interacting with traditional toys and the natural environment.

This viral moment follows another recent trend that captured public interest in Kazakhstan—a video featuring an Astana opera singer performing at home during lunchtime for her children, as well as separate social media fascination over a young couple from Semey whose striking mutual resemblance caught the attention of local audiences.