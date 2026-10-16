Zhao Liying at 39: From Rural Roots to Award-Winning Actress

Chinese actress Zhao Liying celebrated her 39th birthday on October 16, 2026, stepping out in a casual blue outfit and baseball cap rather than formal attire, a relaxed public appearance that sparked widespread online commentary about her journey from rural origins to major television awards.

From Rural Roots to the Flying Aves Stage

Born in 1987 in a rural village in Langfang, Hebei, Zhao grew up in a farming family where she assisted with agricultural labor before attending a secondary vocational school for flight attendant training and later working in sales. According to 163.com, she entered the entertainment industry after winning a talent show championship in 2006 under director Feng Xiaogang. Early in her career, directors routinely told her that her round face disqualified her from playing leading roles, limiting her early work to minor supporting parts.

#ZhaoLiying's role Hao Xiuping in #Article20 spotted in The 38th Hundred Flower Awards as she won Best Supporting Actress The 37th Hundred Flower Awards💛#赵丽颖 #第二十条 pic.twitter.com/9yr5QFdbwW — https://x.com/zaniliazhao_/status/2086812512138469621

She spent seven years working as an extra, living in basements, and enduring grueling physical conditions on set without using stunt doubles. Her breakthrough arrived with Legend of Lu Zhen, followed by the major commercial success of The Journey of Flower. Over the next decade, she transitioned from idol dramas to grounded, realistic series including The Story of Ming Lan, Wild Bloom, and Happiness to Wanjia.

Critical Acclaim and Industry Standing

In September 2024, Zhao secured the Best Actress award at the 34th Flying Aves Awards for her portrayal of Xu Banyue in Wild Bloom. Her acceptance speech highlighted the obstacles she faced as an actress who initially lacked industry backing. By 2026, she pivoted toward large-scale realistic projects, taking the lead role in the upcoming urban and rural development drama City Affairs.

Milestone / Production Year Role / Recognition Talent Contest Debut 2006 Contestant / Feng Xiaogang Team Winner The 34th Flying Aves Awards 2024 Best Actress (for Wild Bloom) City Affairs 2026 Lead Cast Member

Personal Milestones and Current Projects

On October 16, 2018, Zhao announced her marriage to Feng Shaofeng, and their son was born in 2019. Following their divorce in 2021, she balanced single motherhood with an active filming schedule, maintaining privacy around her child while continuing her career in television and film. Her 39th birthday attire—featuring a simple blue outfit and a baseball cap—drew mixed reactions online, with some commentators noting the relaxed appearance reflected her established professional standing, while others debated the lack of traditional publicity.

As production on City Affairs continues through 2026, Zhao remains focused on character-driven narratives rather than high-traffic commercial vehicles.