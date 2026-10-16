Aida Rodriguez Talks New Movie ‘Hurricane Seasons’ and Puerto Rico

Comedian and producer Aida Rodriguez stars as Glori in the independent film Hurricane Seasons, screening Sunday at the Newport Beach Film Festival, as the narrative explores a Brooklyn-based artist returning to Puerto Rico to care for her terminally ill mother amidst the 2019 post-Hurricane Maria protests.

As latimes.com reported, the film was directed by Nicole Gomez Fisher and written by Xavier Ortiz, capturing a multigenerational road trip across the island while digging into complex themes of cultural identity, displacement, and diaspora tensions.

The Film’s Core Takeaways

Star-Studded Cast: The film features Aida Rodriguez, Justina Machado as her sister, and Priscilla Lopez as their terminally ill matriarch.

The film features Aida Rodriguez, Justina Machado as her sister, and Priscilla Lopez as their terminally ill matriarch. On-Location Authenticity: Shot largely on the island using a local Puerto Rican crew, director of photography, and real local residents during protest sequences.

Shot largely on the island using a local Puerto Rican crew, director of photography, and real local residents during protest sequences. Thematic Focus: Explores the complex social tensions between Puerto Ricans living stateside and those who stayed on the island following Hurricane Maria.

Transitioning From Stand-Up to Dramatic Acting

For Rodriguez, stepping into the role of Glori marked a major artistic shift away from the demands of stand-up comedy. While stand-up requires stripping away characters to expose the most authentic version of oneself, taking on a scripted narrative meant loaning her presence to another person’s perspective.

According to latimes.com, the transition initially felt terrifying after years of training herself to bypass character work on stage. Working with coaches allowed the comedian to let Glori live on screen while Aida stepped back.

Confronting the Politics of Representation and Colonization

The script struck a personal chord for Rodriguez, who is half Puerto Rican and half Dominican and raised in the United States. The narrative directly addresses the scrutiny faced by members of the diaspora who are often subjected to a judge and jury on both sides regarding whether they are “Puerto Rican enough.”

Yahoo.com noted that Rodriguez views these persistent identity struggles as a direct lingering effect of colonization. The aftermath of Hurricane Maria brought these latent wounds to the surface, forcing urgent conversations about survival, migration, and responsibility.

Investing Directly in the Local Puerto Rican Economy

According to dnyuz.com, the creative team made a deliberate choice to ground the production economically on the island. Bringing in an outside Hollywood crew to block roads and disrupt local communities without benefiting residents was a dynamic the filmmakers actively rejected.

By employing local talent and utilizing real residents in crowd and protest scenes rather than traditional background actors, the production aimed to preserve raw emotional urgency while directly supporting the local community.

Production Element Details Director Nicole Gomez Fisher Writer Xavier Ortiz Starring Cast Aida Rodriguez, Justina Machado, Priscilla Lopez Festival Screening Newport Beach Film Festival

Challenging Hollywood Stereotypes for Latina Talent

Glori’s character offers a deliberate departure from the narrow archetypes frequently written for Latina women in Hollywood. Rather than functioning as a singular trope, she exists as a multidimensional artist, mother, and community worker.

Rodriguez expressed a desire to see the industry move away from pigeonholing performers into limited boxes, advocating for a future where actors of color are afforded the same full human spectrum historically granted to white performers.