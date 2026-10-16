Convective dialysis reduces mortality risk in kidney failure patients

Convective dialysis—a modern treatment using a strong flow of water to wash larger waste products from the blood—probably reduces overall mortality and cardiovascular death rates in adults with kidney failure compared to standard haemodialysis, according to evidence current to April 2025.

For individuals dealing with kidney failure, a condition where the kidneys no longer function well enough to keep a person alive, choosing the right filtration method remains a central clinical decision. Cochrane researchers examined 62 studies involving 6,897 adult participants to evaluate how newer convective modalities stack up against conventional approaches. The findings offer a clearer picture of survival outcomes, though they also highlight areas where therapeutic differences remain negligible.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway