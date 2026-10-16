Noah Banoub and Dr. Vora uncover MacTel Type 2 misdiagnoses

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Multimodal Imaging: Doctors must use advanced eye scans over several years, not just look for single blood vessel flaws, to accurately diagnose macular telangiectasia type 2.

Doctors must use advanced eye scans over several years, not just look for single blood vessel flaws, to accurately diagnose macular telangiectasia type 2. High Stakes: Because a costly, surgically implanted cell therapy was approved by federal regulators in March 2025, getting the correct diagnosis is now essential to ensure patients receive treatments they actually qualify for.

Because a costly, surgically implanted cell therapy was approved by federal regulators in March 2025, getting the correct diagnosis is now essential to ensure patients receive treatments they actually qualify for. Health Equity Focus: New research is investigating why high-risk patients suffer persistent post-surgical inflammation after cataract operations, with the goal of standardizing preventative steroid injections.

Uncovering Retinal Misdiagnoses Through Large-Scale Chart Reviews

The research began as a mandatory scholarly project for Noah Banoub, who teamed up with Dr. Robin Vora, a retina specialist at Kaiser Permanente Oakland. Banoub initially did not know what macular telangiectasia type 2—often called MacTel—entailed. The team set out to track disease progression across Kaiser Permanente Northern California by reviewing approximately 750 patients diagnosed with the condition, utilizing optical coherence tomography, fundus imaging, and visual acuity metrics.

As attending physicians reviewed the imaging cases alongside the study data, a distinct pattern emerged. Clinicians realized that roughly 192 of the roughly 750 patients had been misdiagnosed. The root cause traced back to an outdated medical view of MacTel. Historically classified primarily as a vascular disorder, the condition is now understood as a neurodegenerative disease impacting Müller cells in the retina. Clinicians spotting microaneurysms, hemorrhages, cystoid changes, or vascular leakage frequently jumped to a MacTel diagnosis without conducting longitudinal imaging tracking.

Most of the misclassified cases were actually neovascular age-related macular degeneration, retinal vein occlusion, or hypertension-related microaneurysms. Banoub noted that no single biomarker establishes the disease, meaning physicians must evaluate multi-year imaging findings such as changes in the ellipsoid zone and retinal vessel branching patterns rather than relying on isolated microaneurysms.

Regulatory Approvals Raise the Stakes for Diagnostic Precision

Accurate diagnosis transformed from an academic exercise into an urgent clinical necessity following the United States Food and Drug Administration’s March 2025 approval of revakinagene taroretcel, marketed as Encelto by Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This medication represents the first approved treatment for MacTel type 2, utilizing a surgically implanted, encapsulated cell therapy that slowly releases ciliary neurotrophic factor, a neuroprotective agent. Clinical teams began implanting the therapy in eligible patients in August 2025.

Because the therapy requires invasive surgery and carries substantial costs, the research team emphasizes that multimodal imaging must be used strictly to confirm eligibility. Giving patients the wrong diagnosis risks subjecting them to unnecessary invasive surgeries. The findings have been presented as an abstract at several medical meetings, and a manuscript is currently undergoing peer review.

Condition Primary Diagnostic Feature Common Misclassification Macular Telangiectasia Type 2 Neurodegeneration of Müller cells; ellipsoid zone changes over time Often misidentified due to isolated vascular abnormalities Neovascular AMD Abnormal blood vessel growth beneath the retina Frequently mistaken for MacTel when microaneurysms are present Retinal Vein Occlusion Blockage of retinal veins causing hemorrhages and leakage Mistakenly categorized as MacTel due to cystic retinal changes

Expanding Health Equity Research to Post-Surgical Inflammation

Building on his background in health equity initiatives at Shifa, Banoub is helping launch a second study at Kaiser Permanente Northern California examining persistent inflammation following cataract surgery in high-risk patients. Postoperative care typically offers patients a choice between a steroid injection or a tapering course of steroid drops, though drops are generally preferred. Patients with a history of postoperative iritis or uveitis often hesitate to accept another injection.

Prior published studies indicate that African-American, Asian-American, and Hispanic patients face a higher risk of failing steroid tapers. The new retrospective chart review aims to identify high-risk individuals before surgery to alter counseling protocols. If supported by data, the protocol could shift toward administering an immediate steroid injection rather than waiting for drop tapers to fail, an approach linked to faster resolution of inflammation.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients considering treatments for retinal degenerations or undergoing scheduled eye surgeries must consult a qualified retina specialist or ophthalmologist to discuss individual risk profiles. Invasive encapsulated cell therapies are strictly indicated for confirmed cases of macular telangiectasia type 2 and are contraindicated for patients with misdiagnosed retinopathies, active ocular infections, or systemic contraindications to ocular surgery. Individuals experiencing sudden vision loss, new floaters, or persistent postoperative pain must seek immediate professional medical evaluation.

Looking ahead, Banoub views these developments as indicative of ophthalmology’s broader trajectory toward earlier, precise diagnoses driven by multimodal imaging and artificial intelligence tools, paired directly with disease-modifying therapies rather than mere symptom management. Ensuring equitable patient access across diverse demographic backgrounds remains essential to the future of the field.

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