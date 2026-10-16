SBA Disaster Loans Approved for Colorado Aspen Acres Fire Victims

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, businesses, and nonprofits affected by the Aspen Acres Fire across multiple Colorado counties, providing crucial liquidity for uninsured property losses and economic recovery following the massive summer wildfire.

The Bottom Line

Qualifying businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million for physical and economic damages, as reported by KKTV.

Homeowners can access up to $500,000 for primary residence repairs, while renters and homeowners can apply for up to $100,000 for personal property.

The application deadline for physical damage loans is December 14, 2026, with Economic Injury Disaster Loans open until July 14, 2027, according to Colorado Politics.

Federal Disaster Relief Unlocks Capital for Fire-Damaged Counties

The federal disaster assistance extends across Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Los Angeles, Lincoln, Otero, Pueblo, and Saguache counties, according to KKTV. The Aspen Acres Fire, which ignited on June 29 after an Aspen tree fell onto power lines, has scorched over 100,000 acres. Gov. Jared Polis announced the federal approval, emphasizing that the state moved quickly to secure the low-interest financing for residents and commercial entities facing uninsured structural and economic losses.

For small businesses and private nonprofits, the financing terms allow borrowing limits up to $2 million to replace machinery, equipment, inventory, or real estate. Interest rates for these commercial applicants run as low as 4%, while nonprofit rates sit at 3.625%. Residential borrowers face rates as low as 2.875% with repayment terms extending up to 30 years. Crucially, these loans will not accrue interest until 12 months after the initial disbursement.

Borrower Type Max Loan Amount Interest Rate As Low As Businesses & Nonprofits $2,000,000 3.625% – 4.0% Homeowners (Structural) $500,000 2.875% Homeowners & Renters (Personal Property) $100,000 2.875%

Outreach Centers and Repayment Timelines Set Deadlines

To facilitate the application process, the SBA is establishing Disaster Loan Outreach Centers. Representatives will assist applicants at the Pueblo County Government Services Center and the Wetmore Community Library starting Monday. In-person appointments can be scheduled online through the official SBA portal, or applicants can contact the agency directly at 1-800-659-2955.

Photo: kktv.com

The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied the state’s request for individual and hazard-mitigation assistance for those impacted by the Aspen Acres and Gold Mountain fires, even though the agency approved declarations for the Elk and Lee fires in Rio Blanco County earlier in the season. To bridge local funding gaps, the state announced it will cover 75% of the nonfederal cost share for watershed protection projects via the USDA’s Emergency Watershed Protection program.

The application deadline for physical damage loans falls on December 14, 2026, while Economic Injury Disaster Loans remain available through July 14, 2027.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.