San Antonio Artist Vincent Valdez Wins MacArthur Fellowship

San Antonio visual artist Vincent Valdez received a 2026 MacArthur Foundation fellowship, securing an $800,000 prize among 20 recipients across multiple fields, Texas Public Radio reported.

MacArthur Foundation Recognition for Large-Scale Portraits

Valdez creates large-scale portraits of boxers, gang members, and political figures, using his work to confront social injustice and highlight underrepresented communities. His paintings connect the past to the present through personal reflections and observations, capturing both the love and hardships unfolding in contemporary America. Valdez described his practice as a functioning report, offering it as a public record to capture a specific moment in time and examine the past to make sense of the present.

“I’ve often described my work as a functioning report,” Valdez said. “I offer it as a public record, not only as a means to capture my moment in time, but as a means to help examine the past in order to make sense of the present.”

The fellowship provides unrestricted support to continue his artistic output. Valdez noted the significance of the acknowledgment during challenging periods for creators.

“The recognition is most important because it’s such a powerful motivating force especially in the times when, for many artists, it’s easy to convince yourself that nobody’s watching and nobody really cares,” Valdez said.

Exhibitions and Residency Work

Valdez’s work has previously appeared at prominent institutions, including the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art and the Contemporary Arts Museum of Houston. Beyond his independent studio practice, he serves as an artist-in-residence with the ACLU of Texas and the Alamo Colleges District.

We are extremely proud of San Antonio artist Vincent Valdez, who has earned a 2026 MacArthur Genius Grant! Vincent also recently earned a FY27 artist grant funded by the Department of Arts & Culture ❤️✨Photo credit: John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation #getcreativesa pic.twitter.com/4vjCTI22GP — https://x.com/getcreativesa/status/2105365884747252005

His current collection, titled “La Línea/The Line,” remains on display through February at the Alamo Colleges District Common Ground Gallery, located at 2222 North Alamo St. The exhibition explores themes of inheritance passed down through blood, memory, and community.