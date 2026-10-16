Jim Cornette Calls for Laws to Bar MAGA Supporters From Voting

Wrestling personality Jim Cornette suggested introducing laws to prevent Donald Trump supporters from voting in future elections while responding to records from former special counsel Jack Smith’s Arctic Frost investigation. Cornette shared his stance on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, arguing that voters should face consequences for political choices he believes have harmed the country.

The Arctic Frost Investigation Records

The remarks came in response to a post discussing documents obtained during the Arctic Frost investigation led by former special counsel Jack Smith. According to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, investigators and the Department of Justice acquired spreadsheets containing information on at least 639,000 Republican donors, voters, and supporters, including individuals who purchased MAGA merchandise. Smith previously stated that subpoenas issued by his office gathered facts for a criminal investigation, while the post Cornette replied to characterized the records as a “hit list.”

Glad to know that responsible parties are keeping an eye on the MAGAts that enabled Shitler to destroy the United States–I advocate for laws keeping them from voting again. If you're reckless with your car & hurt someone, you're liable–why not if you hurt people w/your vote? https://t.co/TQMdK5dsgr — https://x.com/TheJimCornette/status/2110753427190116650

Cornette Draws Comparison to Reckless Driving

Rather than viewing the records with alarm, Cornette endorsed the monitoring of Trump supporters and drew a parallel between political voting and dangerous behavior behind the wheel. He wrote, Glad to know that responsible parties are keeping an eye on the MAGAts that enabled S***** to destroy the United States, I advocate for laws keeping them from voting again. If you’re reckless with your car & hurt someone, you’re liable, why not if you hurt people w/your vote? The wrestling figure offered no operational details on how such voting restrictions could be implemented or enforced.

History of Criticism Against Trump and Allies

The longtime Trump critic has a history of targeting Donald Trump and his political allies, recently attacking Linda McMahon after she appeared alongside the president to discuss parental rights and transgender students. Cornette previously labeled McMahon a “plastic-faced stooge” and referred to Trump as a “crime boss,” marking a continuation of sharp verbal opposition that has now extended to explicit calls for voter disenfranchisement.

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