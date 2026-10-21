Tawariyat wins appeal against SABIC for financial dues payment

Tawariyat for Medical Care (Tawariyat) secured a final appellate ruling upholding a lower court judgment ordering the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) to pay financial dues, with execution slated to lift fourth-quarter earnings in late 2026.

Appeals Court Upholds Ruling for SABIC to Pay 1.03 Million SAR

Appellate Affirmation: The appeals court upheld the initial Commercial Court ruling in Riyadh issued on August 25, 2026.

The appeals court upheld the initial Commercial Court ruling in Riyadh issued on August 25, 2026. Financial Recovery: SABIC must pay 1.03 million SAR in principal alongside 6.5 thousand SAR for expert fee allocations.

SABIC must pay 1.03 million SAR in principal alongside 6.5 thousand SAR for expert fee allocations. Earnings Horizon: Management anticipates a positive financial impact on the company’s financial statements during Q4 2026.

Appellate Court Confirms SABIC Debt Liability

The litigation timeline reached a decisive phase when the appeals court finalized its stance on the dispute between Tawariyat for Medical Care and the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC). According to disclosures published on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), the higher judicial body endorsed the foundational elements established by the initial Commercial Court in Riyadh during August 2026.

While lower judicial panels dismissed certain ancillary claims regarding specific calendar periods and value-added tax jurisdiction, the core liability order compelling SABIC to disburse funds remains legally binding.

Financial Breakdown of the Riyadh Commercial Court Ruling

Here is the math behind the judicial decision as outlined in official corporate filings monitored by Argaam. The financial remedies enforced against SABIC reflect a structured assessment of commercial debts and procedural expenses.

Claim Component Judicial Status Amount (SAR) Principal Debt Claim Enforced 1.03 million Expert Fee Allocation Enforced 6.5 thousand Contractual Period (2019–2020) Dismissed (Statute of Limitations) Withheld Value-Added Tax Claims Dismissed (Lack of Jurisdiction) Withheld

As detailed in court records, the judiciary declined to hear claims concerning the contractual year spanning December 1, 2019, through November 30, 2020, citing the expiration of regulatory timeframes. Furthermore, the tribunal ruled it lacked jurisdictional authority to mandate SABIC for value-added tax payments tied directly to the principal claim.

Q4 2026 Balance Sheet Impact and Market Outlook

Tawariyat stated that further disclosures regarding the case will be released to the market as developments occur.