Ciro Messi, the eight-year-old son of Argentina star Lionel Messi, captured widespread attention across social media after appearing in a photograph wearing a Como jersey. While initial Italian media speculation linked the attire to a supposed admiration for Como prospect Nico Paz, Como manager Cesc Fàbregas clarified that the garment was simply one of his own personal player shirts.

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Player Profiles: Rising prospect Nico Paz continues to draw attention as a candidate for the Argentina national team’s number 10 role following Lionel Messi’s eventual international retirement.

Rising prospect Nico Paz continues to draw attention as a candidate for the Argentina national team’s number 10 role following Lionel Messi’s eventual international retirement. Fixture Context: The lighthearted social media moment emerged directly ahead of Como’s high-profile UEFA Champions League matchday fixture against Manchester United.

Unpacking the Viral Family Photo

The image originated on Instagram when Antonela Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi’s wife, published a series of highlights capturing family moments from the month of October. Among the shared visuals was a photograph of Lionel Messi holding young Ciro, who was clearly outfitted in a Como shirt.

Photo: kooora.com

The post immediately circulated across global digital platforms, sparking varied interpretations regarding the wardrobe choice. Italian sporting publications initially suggested that the young boy specifically favored Nico Paz, a rising midfielder widely discussed as a potential successor to the iconic number 10 jersey for the Argentina national team following Lionel Messi’s eventual international retirement.

Cesc Fàbregas Clarifies the Origins of the Jersey

Addressing the widespread speculation during a media appearance, Como manager Cesc Fàbregas intervened to set the record straight regarding the apparel. Speaking directly to Sky Sport Italia, the Spanish coach explained that the garment originated straight from his own personal wardrobe rather than any retail selection by the Messi household.

Photo: yascores.com