Barcelona filed a formal complaint to UEFA regarding an offensive ‘chainsaw massacre’ banner displayed by Paris St Germain supporters during Tuesday night’s Champions League match. The fixture saw Barcelona twice fight back from a goal down to level at 2-2, before Paris St Germain secured a 4-2 victory.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s knee injury requiring surgery and likely ending his season is a devastating blow to Paris St Germain’s title defense.

Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos picking up thigh injuries in the same fixture create issues for Paris St Germain.

The Banner and UEFA Complaint Details

The controversial display at the Parc des Princes featured the slogan ‘Massacre, Parisien style’ alongside a masked individual in a Paris St Germain shirt cutting through a Barcelona crest with a chainsaw. Pyrotechnics were deployed to simulate sparks flying as the blade made contact. Sources close to the Catalan club confirmed that both the banner and offensive chants from the home stands were formally reported to UEFA’s match delegate.

UEFA declined to comment on the complaint. On the pitch, the match delivered high-intensity drama as Barcelona twice erased deficits before late goals from Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz sealed the 4-2 win for the back-to-back European champions.

Heavy Personnel Cost for Paris St Germain

While Paris St Germain collected three points to maintain a perfect record of three wins from three games at the top of the standings, the victory came at an immense physical toll. Star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia twisted his right knee during the first half and had to be helped off the pitch unable to bear weight.

Paris St Germain subsequently confirmed that Kvaratskhelia requires knee surgery, which will likely end his season. Anterior cruciate ligament injuries typically demand a recovery period of at least six months. The 25-year-old recorded 10 goals and six assists during last season’s European title run, earning a spot on the shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Compounding the injury crisis, reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele limped off in the 19th minute due to a thigh problem. Defender Marquinhos also exited the match early with a similar thigh complaint.

Player Incident Impact Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Right knee twist Requires surgery; expected out for six months Ousmane Dembele Limped off in 19th minute Thigh injury affecting squad depth Marquinhos Substituted during match Thigh injury disrupting defensive line

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