Solana Trading Software TrenchPad Live Traded in One Tap

A new 10 MB application called Trenchpad has landed on iOS devices, promising real-time token tracking and one-tap trading directly from mobile screens. Built by Glitchlabs Digital LLP, the Solana trading software routes all swaps through Jupiter and requires no account creation or email registration.

Self-Custody Architecture on Apple Ecosystems

Operating purely as software rather than a broker or an exchange, Trenchpad requires users to generate a fresh wallet or import an existing one via a recovery phrase or private key. Keys stay locked inside the iOS Keychain and are secured by Face ID or a PIN. Every transaction is authorized locally on the user’s device.

Compatibility extends across multiple Apple operating systems. The software runs on devices supporting iOS 17.0, iPadOS 17.0, macOS 14.0 with Apple M1 chips or later, and visionOS 1.0 or higher.

Your next entry hits Scope before it hits the timeline.New, Final stretch, Graduated. Every Solana launch on one live board, refreshed every 3 seconds, on your iPhone.https://t.co/33Ni6k2w6u — https://x.com/TrenchpadApp/status/2112804110265462790

Live Market Feeds and Analytics Tools

The interface refreshes its token feed every few seconds, sorting newly discovered assets into distinct “New,” “Final stretch,” and “Graduated” categories. Traders can deploy filtering tools to narrow down specific columns within the live market display.

Selecting any listed token opens up live charts alongside market capitalization metrics, liquidity figures, holder counts, and volume data. The platform also supports limit buy and sell orders, profit and loss tracking for open positions, full trade history records, multi-wallet grouping features, and shareable PnL cards.

Platform Fees and Risk Mitigation

Users pay standard Solana network fees alongside a small execution tip. Both costs appear clearly before any order confirmation takes place, while the developer states that zero platform fees are collected and no data is gathered from the app.

For safety controls, the application features a long-press reporting mechanism. This allows users to hide specific tokens from view, which are then reviewed for potential platform-wide hiding. Clear warnings accompany the software regarding cryptocurrency volatility, noting that asset prices can drop to zero within minutes and that users must be 18 years of age or older.

Version 1.2.0 Connectivity Updates

Version 1.2.0 rolled out approximately seven hours prior to reporting. The fresh iteration introduces a revamped user interface and user experience design paired with crucial improvements to Solana RPC connection stability.

Application Attribute Specification Provider Glitchlabs Digital LLP App Size 10 MB Compatibility iOS 17.0+, iPadOS 17.0+, macOS 14.0+ (M1+), visionOS 1.0+ Swap Routing Jupiter Data Collection None

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.