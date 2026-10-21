Home » Technology » Xbox Project Helix Console Could Cost Up to $1,800, Reportedly Set for 2028 Release Date

Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox hardware project, known as Project Helix, faces a projected retail price point between $1,200 and $1,800 USD, driven by surging RAM and component costs tied to the global AI boom.

A recent Fortune magazine profile on Xbox CEO Asha Sharma outlined the sweeping hardware roadmap, highlighting the severe economic pressures currently confronting consumer gaming divisions. Sharma, described in the publication as a non-gamer, manages an enterprise strategy colliding with steep manufacturing realities.

Component Costs and Hardware Subsidies Threaten Retail Pricing

The eye-watering sticker price for Project Helix stems directly from severe part shortages and an ongoing explosion in costs for RAM and other vital internal hardware components. Driven by a relentless boom in development infrastructure for artificial intelligence, these skyrocketing component costs actively threaten the future of consumer gaming hardware. Standard console prices risk being permanently forced into the thousands of dollars.

REVEALED Price for XBOX Project Helix Price & Release Date!! Next Gen Console & Handheld

To mitigate the impending sticker shock, Microsoft may ultimately opt to subsidize the hardware to lower the final retail price. Notebookcheck noted that without Microsoft absorbing these losses, the new console might cost as much as $1,800. Insiders like Moore’s Law Is Dead previously expected an MSRP of at least $1,000 based on leaked specifications.

Sharma previously mentioned several affordability strategies to combat these pressures. These measures include using RAM and solid-state drives more efficiently, alongside exploring creative financing models.

Xbox Project Helix to Release in 2028 and Cost $1,800!

Phased Hardware Releases and Operating System Debates

In March 2026, Microsoft revealed Project Helix, alongside reported plans to deliver alpha hardware units to developers by 2027. The hardware initiative consists of a broader family of gaming devices designed to hit the market in stages.

Gamers could see a handheld device arrive first for the 2027 holiday season. This mobile offering sets the stage for the full Project Helix console/PC hybrid to launch during the 2028 holiday season.

Photo: notebookcheck.net

The development cycle has also involved internal friction over software architecture. The Windows team reportedly pushed for a trimmed-down version of the existing Home operating system, while Sharma’s side sought to build and control a proprietary software stack to maximize gaming performance. The CEO ultimately won that internal debate.

Corporate Restructuring and Subscription Overhauls

The hardware push unfolds alongside sweeping organizational changes across the division. Corporate downsizing is actively underway at Xbox, with October 2026 bringing the next scheduled wave of layoffs. Further job reductions are already mapped out for November 2026 and January 2027 as the restructuring pushes deep into the winter months.

REVEALED XBOX Helix S Console Price & Performance Leak

These downsizing efforts run parallel to ambitious user growth targets. Sharma stated a goal to see Xbox reach more than 1 billion daily active users, a massive leap from the 100 million daily active users the platform currently reports.

To support this expansion while managing the economic friction of expensive hardware, unnamed insiders indicate the popular Game Pass subscription service may be overhauled. The proposed model features a la carte pricing, introducing specific add-ons for console-only games, cloud gaming, and multiplayer features.