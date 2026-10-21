AYN Odin 3 Portal Launches with Elite Power at $399

The Odin 3 Portal handheld launches this Friday, October 23, with a promotional price starting at $399 for its 12GB/128GB base configuration. Announced by AYN, the device packs Elite-level silicon and a 9,000mAh battery into a 450-gram chassis, positioning it as a high-end rival in the Android gaming market.

The rollout follows a staggered revelation of specifications across multiple platforms. AYN first teased the device through images on Instagram and Discord before detailing its core hardware in a YouTube video, Trusted Reviews reported. That initial hardware showcase pointed to serious processing muscle, though the specific nomenclature of the chipset required clarification.

YouTube video

Dragonwing Q8 Architecture and Battery Capacity

At the heart of the system sits the Dragonwing Q8, a modified version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Qualcomm originally launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite two years ago. For this gaming application, the silicon strips away both the cellular modem and the camera processing blocks—features entirely extraneous to a dedicated handheld gaming console. AYN utilizes this exact same processor in the standard Odin 3, a model it initially marketed as a Snapdragon 8 Elite device before revising its promotional materials to specify the Dragonwing Q8.

Where the Portal diverges from its smaller sibling is its power delivery and endurance. The device houses a 9,000mAh battery cell, representing a 1,000mAh upgrade over the 8,000mAh packs found inside both the standard Odin 3 and the preceding Odin 2 Portal. That extra capacity feeds a 7-inch 120Hz OLED display, active cooling systems, and supports 60W wired charging.

AYN Odin 3 Portal trailer:- Snapdragon 8 Elite- 9000mAh battery- Quiet controls- Anti fingerprint glass front pic.twitter.com/uoLGq0FPGB — https://x.com/forthenextlive/status/2112131321455616222

Pricing Tiers and Market Positioning

Configuration options span three distinct tiers. The Base model pairs 12GB of RAM with 128GB of storage at a recommended price of $419. The Pro variant moves to 256GB of storage while retaining 12GB of RAM for $499. The Max configuration tops out the lineup with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage at $579. Alongside these standard figures, Android Authority reported that AYN is applying a $20 promotional discount directly on its website for the launch window, bringing the entry price down to $399, the Pro to $479, and the Max to $549.

These promotional rates match the launch price of the base Steam Deck from 2022. They also place the entry-level Odin 3 Portal just $30 above the cost of the standard Odin 3. By comparison, the standard Odin 3 settled at $369 following multiple price increases since its October 2025 release. Those earlier price adjustments tied directly to rising memory costs driven by heavy AI data center demand, which inflated component prices across the consumer electronics sector.

Photo: trustedreviews.com

Hardware Specifications and Launch Availability

Beyond its primary silicon and display, the handheld incorporates full-size Hall Effect analogue sticks utilizing magnetic sensors to combat stick drift. The physical layout also includes rear paddle buttons, analogue triggers, a microSD card slot, and USB 3.1 connectivity with DisplayPort output. Wireless connectivity features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0, while the operating system runs on Android 15. Weighing in at 450 grams (15.8 ounces), the device will ship in three colorways: Black, White, and Cold Gray.

AYN confirmed the official Friday launch date on its Discord community channels. While pricing and configuration details are now public for the hardware release, official launch windows and pricing for UK availability remain unconfirmed.