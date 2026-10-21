Arizona Fall League season begins with top MLB prospects

The 34th annual Arizona Fall League season is underway in October 2026, featuring top prospects from all 30 Major League Baseball organizations across a 90-game regular season schedule. Free live streaming is available on MLB.com and MLB.TV for all but five games, alongside coverage of the Fall Stars Game and Championship Game on MLB Network.

Streaming Availability Expands Access to Data

Streaming Availability: With 85 of 90 regular-season games broadcast free on digital platforms, talent evaluators have unprecedented access to advanced pitch-tracking and batted-ball data.

Glendale and Peoria Highlight Early Top 100 Talent

The Glendale Desert Dogs feature a loaded roster including Eduardo Quintero (LAD No. 2/MLB No. 15), Caleb Bonemer (CWS No. 2/MLB No. 27), Tate Southisene (ATL No. 3/MLB No. 58), and Charles Davalan (LAD No. 6/MLB No. 79). They face a Peoria Javelinas squad anchored by Ike Irish (BAL No. 5/MLB No. 95). Irish returned to action after having his regular minor league season cut short in July due to injury, immediately providing a polished approach at the plate for Peoria.

Meanwhile, the Salt River Rafters counter with power-hitting prospects Dax Kilby (NYY No. 1/MLB No. 78) and Demetrio Crisantes (AZ No. 1/MLB No. 84). According to mlb.com coverage, Crisantes drove in seven runs through his first eight contests, cementing his status as an early offensive driver at the top of the Rafters order. Scottsdale answers with Zyhir Hope (DET No. 1/MLB No. 26), Bryce Rainer (DET No. 2/MLB No. 44), and Nathan Flewelling (TB No. 4/MLB No. 63).

Bryce Rainer is #ValleyBoundThe @tigers No. 2 prospect and @mlbpipeline No. 47 prospect will be headed to Scottsdale this Fall! In 106 games this season, Rainer hit .260 with 19 homers and 17 stolen bases. Rainer joins Tigers No. 1 prospect Zyhir Hope on the Scorpions roster.… pic.twitter.com/Ik4fauAtsR — https://x.com/MLBazFallLeague/status/2099615094695166330

Prospect Organization MLB Top 100 Rank Fall League Impact Eduardo Quintero Los Angeles Dodgers No. 15 Featured in Glendale’s elite top-prospect lineup Caleb Bonemer Chicago White Sox No. 27 Transitioned to outfield while maintaining hot bat Arjun Nimmala Los Angeles Angels No. 34 Posted a .379 average and 1.204 OPS through first seven games

Surprise and Mesa Showcase Power Bats in Desert Matchups

The Surprise Saguaros bring a formidable trio to the heart of their order with Sebastian Walcott (TEX No. 1/MLB No. 8), Aidan Miller (PHI No. 2/MLB No. 59), and Angeibel Gomez (KC No. 2/MLB No. 76).

Mesa counters with Arjun Nimmala (LAA No. 1/MLB No. 34). The 2023 first-rounder carried over momentum from a strong Southern League campaign where he posted a .966 OPS with eight homers. In the desert, Nimmala collected 12 total bases and four extra-base hits during Week 2 alone to claim top hitting honors for the Solar Sox. Additional standout performances include Antonio Anderson, who carried a .345/.486/.655 slash line into the third week for Mesa after breaking out at High-A Greenville.

Photo: bvmsports.com

Monitoring Batted-Ball Metrics and Strikeouts

Beyond traditional box scores, major league player development staffs are closely monitoring batted-ball metrics across all Fall League venues. Bryce Rainer (DET No. 2/MLB No. 44) has already registered a scorching 111.0 mph exit velocity this autumn, reinforcing the raw power that produced 19 home runs during the minor league slate. On the pitching side, arms like flamethrower Jarlin Susana (WSH No. 4/MLB No. 66) continue to rack up strikeouts for Salt River, providing evaluators a clean look at high-octane arsenals against advanced competition.

As October rolls into November, the combination of free streaming accessibility on MLB.com and complete Gameday pitch tracking ensures that every front office maintains real-time oversight of their rising organizational assets as teams jockey for positioning toward the AFL Championship Game.

Demetrio Crisantes is #ValleyBoundThe @dbacks No. 1 prospect and @mlbpipeline No. 75 prospect is coming home this Fall! Crisantes, a Tucson native, is batting .285 and slugging .459 this season across four levels. The Arizona Fall League will return to Tucson on Saturday,… pic.twitter.com/rRK2YH84Eg — https://x.com/MLBazFallLeague/status/2097735167423238150