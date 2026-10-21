SpaceX Q3 2026 Earnings Call Results

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of $14.6 billion, up 161% year over year, alongside net income of $4.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $8.8 billion, driven by expanding Starlink subscriber growth and increased compute infrastructure capacity, according to financial presentations published by The Motley Fool.

Financial and Operational Scaling Metrics

Revenue Surge: Total quarterly revenue reached $14.6 billion, compared to $5.6 billion in the prior year period, bolstered by a 161% expansion rate.

Total quarterly revenue reached $14.6 billion, compared to $5.6 billion in the prior year period, bolstered by a 161% expansion rate. Profitability Turnaround: The company posted $4.4 billion in net income, marking an absolute improvement of $5.5 billion relative to a net loss of $1.1 billion during the same period last year.

The company posted $4.4 billion in net income, marking an absolute improvement of $5.5 billion relative to a net loss of $1.1 billion during the same period last year. Capital Expenditure Acceleration: Q3 capital expenditures hit $19.6 billion, with forward guidance for Q4 projected between $35 billion and $40 billion to support accelerated data center and launch infrastructure buildouts.

Infrastructure Expansion Across Launch and Compute Segments

During the Q3 2026 earnings presentation broadcast live from Bastrop, Texas, Head of Investor Relations Andrea Williams, CEO Elon Musk, President and COO Gwynne Shotwell, and CFO Bret Johnsen detailed the operational metrics defining the period.

Super Intelligence revenue expanded to $7.6 billion, up from $813 million in the prior year. This segment benefited from the activation of new nameplate compute capacity reaching 1.7 gigawatts—up from 1.4 gigawatts in the second quarter—alongside $608 million in revenue generated by the Cursor acquisition between August 14 and September 30. Connectivity revenue grew 69% year over year to $5.2 billion, supported by a 57% increase in consumer revenues and a 91% jump in enterprise and government receipts.

🇺🇸 Elon Musk Unveils SpaceX Flight 15 Plans and Q3 2026 Financial & Operational Results [10/20/2026]

Financial Metric Q3 2026 Result Year-Over-Year Change Total Revenue $14.6 Billion Up 161% Net Income $4.4 Billion +$5.5 Billion YoY Adjusted EBITDA $8.8 Billion Up 306% Super Intelligence Revenue $7.6 Billion From $813 Million Connectivity Revenue $5.2 Billion Up 69%

Launch Cadence and Technological Roadblocks

Addressing the company’s heavy-lift vehicle development, Musk highlighted the historic flight of Starship Flight 14, which successfully reached orbit and deployed operational Starlink V3 satellites providing 26 terabits per second of bandwidth. Stock Analysis noted that preparations are underway for Flight 15, which will attempt a full catch recovery of both the booster and the ship.

Management cautioned that success is not guaranteed on initial catch attempts. Musk stated, “If we don’t succeed in flight 15, we’ll get there,” pointing out that while multiple attempts are scheduled through the end of the year, initial execution risks remain high. Management outlined plans for a new Louisiana spaceport designed to house upwards of 20 launch towers to handle millions of tons of payload annually.

Live: SpaceX Q3 Earnings Call 2026 (SPCX)

On the corporate front, addressing ongoing market speculation regarding a potential combination of SpaceX and Tesla, Musk stated, “the special committees have not reached agreement on the terms of any transaction. And obviously, there’s no guarantee that they will.”

Capital Deployment and Future Guidance

Capital deployment remains heavily skewed toward compute infrastructure, satellite manufacturing, and Starship scaling. With Q3 capital expenditures registering at $19.6 billion, management issued Q4 capex guidance between $35 billion and $40 billion to accelerate infrastructure buildouts at sites in Memphis and Southaven. Nameplate compute capacity is targeted to reach between 2.5 gigawatts and 3 gigawatts by the end of the fourth quarter, backed by a deployment pace of 20,000 GB300 units per month.

Photo: seekingalpha.com

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2027, the company issued revenue guidance ranging from $33 billion to $37 billion, anchored by a total contract backlog of $63 billion, of which $42 billion is scheduled for recognition within the next 12 months. Management also set an annualized recurring revenue target of $500 billion to $1 trillion by the end of 2027, representing management’s goal for the annualized recurring revenue run rate.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

SpaceX Q3 FY26 Earnings Call | SPCX | Oct 20, 2026