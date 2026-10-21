UofT MPP/MPP-IP Applications Open September 28, 2026 for Fall 2027

Students eyeing a path in public policy can now apply for the dual degree MPP/MPP-IP program offered jointly by Toronto’s Munk School and the University of Tokyo. Applications for the Fall 2027 intake re-opened on September 28, 2026, with a final submission deadline of January 28, 2027.

Apply Through GradApp, No Separate Tokyo Application

Applicants must apply directly through the University of Toronto School of Graduate Studies online portal, known as GradApp. There is no requirement to submit a separate application through the University of Tokyo for this specific dual credential pathway. Applicants must pay a non-refundable fee of $130 CDN for each application submitted via the portal.

Those who also wish to be considered for the standalone Master of Public Policy or Master of Global Affairs programs must submit separate applications for each individual program. Inquiries regarding the Toronto component can be directed to [email protected], while the University of Tokyo Graduate School of Public Policy handles inquiries at [email protected].

Pay Tuition Rates and Incidental Fees for Each Stage

Students enrolled in the dual degree pay the applicable tuition rates of their host institution for each academic stage. For the 2026/2027 academic year, the Fall-Winter tuition for Year 1 at the University of Toronto stands at $21,372.39 plus incidental fees for domestic students, and $56,860.39 plus incidental fees for international students. Toronto’s Summer Year 1 term in 2027 is exempt from tuition, though students remain responsible for mandatory international student health insurance, roughly estimated at $680 CAD under the University Health Insurance Plan. Year 2 fees shift to the GraSSP tuition schedule during the period spanning Fall through Summer.

Academic Term / Stage Institution Domestic Tuition (CAD) International Tuition (CAD) Fall–Winter Year 1 (2026/2027) University of Toronto $21,372.39 (+ incidentals) $56,860.39 (+ incidentals) Summer Year 1 (2027) University of Toronto Exempt (UHIP approx. $680) Exempt (UHIP approx. $680) Fall–Summer Year 2 University of Tokyo Per GraSSP Tuition Schedule



Dual degree participants are ineligible for most Master of Global Affairs scholarship funding, as the dual program structure provides a reduced tuition cost equivalent to earning two degrees for the price of one.