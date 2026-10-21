NISA Medical Group urges federal framework for IVF and surrogacy

NISA Premier Hospital in Abuja has urged the federal government to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for in vitro fertilisation and surrogacy. Musa Shuaibu, the group managing director of NISA Medical Group, made the appeal during an interview on Tuesday in Abuja, noting that federal oversight is needed to tackle challenges surrounding assisted reproductive technology.

According to Shuaibu, a formal framework would target misconceptions, unethical practices, and related hurdles in fertility care. While acceptance of assisted reproductive technology is growing among educated Nigerians, cultural beliefs, religious considerations, and limited understanding continue to shape public perceptions. Shuaibu warned that reported cases of unethical practices by unqualified persons could erode public confidence and increase apprehension among prospective patients. He also called on journalists to verify medical claims and consult qualified specialists to avoid spreading misinformation and creating unnecessary fear.

Addressing Misconceptions and Infertility Factors

Shuaibu pointed out that persistent misconceptions stem from a mix of educational, cultural, and religious factors that differ across communities and religious groups. He emphasized that sustained public education is vital to encourage informed decisions.

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Addressing the common belief that infertility is primarily a woman’s problem, Shuaibu stated that difficulties with conception can arise from either male or female factors. Infertility is not exclusively a male or female issue; it is a couple’s concern. When they come for investigation, both partners are evaluated to identify the factors affecting their ability to conceive, he said, adding that treatment depends on medical findings, with some men requiring assistance with sperm collection or delivery and some women needing interventions for reproductive conditions.

Clarifying IVF and Surrogacy Science

Shuaibu also dismissed the notion that children conceived through IVF are biologically different from those conceived naturally, explaining that the procedure merely assists fertilisation using the same reproductive cells.

He detailed that IVF involves collecting eggs and sperm to bring them together in a laboratory before an embryo is transferred into a woman’s uterus. When a woman cannot carry a pregnancy, a gestational carrier may be considered under appropriate medical assessment and professional and legal requirements. Distinguishing between the two concepts, Shuaibu noted that IVF is a fertilisation technique, whereas surrogacy involves another woman carrying a pregnancy for the intended parent or parents.