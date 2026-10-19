Dr Sankalp Jain: IVF should be final medical recourse for infertility

India Today reported that an estimated 2.75 crore couples across India face infertility, prompting experts to emphasize that in-vitro fertilization (IVF) should serve as a final medical recourse rather than an initial treatment step. Dr Sankalp Jain outlines five fundamental lifestyle and physiological interventions couples can pursue before entering specialized clinical procedures.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Prioritize lifestyle modification: Eliminating smoking, substance use, and trans fats directly improves gamete quality and metabolic health.

Eliminating smoking, substance use, and trans fats directly improves gamete quality and metabolic health. Time interventions appropriately: Natural conception success rates decline with maternal age, particularly after 30, and paternal age past 45.

Addressing Metabolic Health and Substance Use Before Clinical Intervention

The conversation surrounding reproductive medicine frequently centers on assisted reproductive technologies like IVF, where an egg and sperm are combined in a laboratory setting to create an embryo. Dr Sankalp Jain, an infertility specialist who has operated an IVF center for around a decade at the Dr A K Jain Clinic, notes that patient lifestyle choices heavily dictate conception outcomes. Smoking emerges as a factor for infertility, carrying elevated risks of chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome. Furthermore, the use of steroids and injectables for physical conditioning can suppress spermatogenesis, occasionally causing non-congenital zero sperm count.

Why are infertility rates rising? Dr Sankalp Jain, Fertility and Intimacy Physician, explains five key factors that may be affecting fertility.#HealthWealth #Fertility #ITVideo @Sonal_MK pic.twitter.com/UgR5TA12FC — https://x.com/IndiaToday/status/2111329378470859078

Dietary composition directly impacts endocrine function. The consumption of trans fats and reheated cooking oils promotes insulin resistance, which degrades egg quality and reduces overall fertility. Clinical guidance advises replacing processed foods with fibre-rich meals, fresh fruits, and raw vegetables while maintaining functional flexibility rather than excessive muscle mass.

Managing Neuroendocrine Stress and Biological Timelines

Reproductive success relies on hormonal signals originating in the brain. Chronic psychological stress, poor sleep, and a lopsided work-life balance disrupt the hormonal feedback loops governing eggs and sperm. Dr Jain highlights that reproductive pressure affects both partners, necessitating a shared approach to family planning.

Age remains a variable in human reproduction. Egg quantity and quality diminish progressively over time, increasing the risk of chromosomal defects and miscarriage. Clinical observations suggest optimal primary conception occurs prior to the age of 30, while paternal age exceeding 45 correlates with diminished sperm quality. For second children, medical consensus recommends a gap of at least three years to allow maternal physiological recovery.

Diagnostic Protocols and Joint Evaluation Strategies

Diagnostic evaluations must encompass both partners. Female diagnostics typically involve anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) assays to estimate egg reserve, follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) measurements, and comprehensive hemoglobin assessments. Male diagnostics focus on sperm analysis and luteinizing hormone (LH) profiling. Additionally, thalassaemia screening is recommended for both individuals.

Diagnostic Parameter Target Demographic Clinical Significance AMH & FSH Assays Female Partners Evaluates egg reserve and endocrine function. Semen Analysis & LH Male Partners Assesses sperm and hormonal status. Thalassaemia Screening Both Partners Identifies genetic risks prior to conception.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Dr Jain stresses that sound medical guidance matters at every stage, and that IVF remains a blessing for those who truly need it.