South Korea and US Diverge on Tinnitus Neuromodulation Guidelines

Published in this week’s journal, medical guidelines from South Korea conditionally recommend repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) as an adjunctive treatment for chronic tinnitus.

The trans-Pacific divergence highlights a broader debate within neuro-otology regarding how to treat persistent auditory phantom perceptions that disrupt sleep and daily functioning. While South Korean multidisciplinary experts evaluated literature through 2025 to formulate a conditional endorsement for rTMS and transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS), American clinical panels continue to weigh the financial costs and repeat clinical visits required for magnetic stimulation against modest short-term gains.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

rTMS vs. tDCS: Both methods are non-invasive treatments designed to alter neural activity in the brain. rTMS uses magnetic coils placed against the scalp to induce electrical currents in specific brain regions, whereas tDCS applies weak direct electrical currents via scalp electrodes.

Both methods are non-invasive treatments designed to alter neural activity in the brain. rTMS uses magnetic coils placed against the scalp to induce electrical currents in specific brain regions, whereas tDCS applies weak direct electrical currents via scalp electrodes. Conditional Endorsement: South Korean guidelines classify these brain stimulation techniques as adjunctive—or supplementary—treatments because the underlying clinical evidence supporting them is currently rated as low or very low certainty.

South Korean guidelines classify these brain stimulation techniques as adjunctive—or supplementary—treatments because the underlying clinical evidence supporting them is currently rated as low or very low certainty. The Bimodal Alternative: American guidelines have introduced a new option called bimodal neuromodulation, which pairs auditory tones with electrical tongue stimulation, though regulators classify it strictly as an optional choice pending further independent trial data.

The updated American clinical practice guidelines for tinnitus, published on October 12 by the AAO-HNSF, target adults aged 18 and older experiencing bothersome tinnitus lasting six months or longer. This revision represents the first comprehensive update since 2014. Despite the passage of 12 years, the American panel reaffirmed its position against the routine use of repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS). Citing a lack of clinically meaningful, long-term therapeutic durability alongside the economic burden of repetitive clinical visits, American authors concluded that rTMS remains an unverified primary intervention.

The Korean working group explicitly acknowledged that the certainty of the reviewed clinical evidence was largely low or very low, yet elected to support these modalities as tailored, supplementary options within the domestic healthcare environment.

Evaluating Bimodal Neuromodulation and Trial Designs

While South Korean guidelines integrated brain stimulation modalities into their conditional care pathways, the American update introduced a distinct category of care known as bimodal neuromodulation. This approach pairs acoustic auditory stimuli with synchronous somatic electrical stimulation delivered to the surface of the tongue. The method is embodied in commercial hardware such as the Lenire device developed by Neuromod Devices, which issued a corporate press release on October 19 highlighting its inclusion within the updated US framework.

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Subjects received six weeks of sound-only therapy followed by six weeks of combined acoustic and tongue electrical stimulation. This differs markedly from parallel randomized controlled trials that assign distinct cohorts simultaneously to monotherapy versus combination arms. Because the TENT-A3 trial received industry sponsorship and relied on sequential rather than parallel allocation, the American guideline authors classified bimodal neuromodulation as an optional choice. They emphasized that independent post-market studies are required to isolate the specific incremental benefit of adding tongue stimulation to sound therapy alone.

Intervention South Korean Guideline Status (2026) US AAO-HNSF Guideline Status (2026) rTMS (Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Conditional recommendation (adjunctive) Not recommended (insufficient long-term durability) tDCS (Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation) Conditional recommendation (adjunctive) Not recommended (insufficient supportive evidence) Bimodal Neuromodulation (Sound + Tongue Stimulation) Not primary focus of current domestic framework Optional choice (requires independent validation) Cognitive Behavioral Therapy & Tinnitus Retraining Conditional recommendation Established supportive management options

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

The divergence between South Korean and American clinical frameworks underscores the persistent challenge of defining standard care for subjective auditory disorders. Future longitudinal investigations will ultimately determine whether adjunctive electrical and magnetic stimulation can achieve the rigorous evidentiary thresholds required for universal consensus.

Relief for Ringing in Ears – High Pitched Tinnitus Neuromodulation Therapy That Works

Bone Health and Clinical Perspectives on Osteoporosis Management

The broadcast of SBS ‘Three Perspectives’ Episode 63, scheduled for October 18 at 8:35 AM, examines the risks of autumn fractures and the secrets of MBP with MCs Kim Seok-hoon and So Seul-ji, science communicator Ice, docent Lee Chang-yong, orthopedic specialist Yang Hee-jin, and family medicine specialist Seo Myung-won. Seo Myung-won noted that the one-year mortality rate for hip fracture patients aged 50 and older reaches 21.5% for men and 15.5% for women.

Marking World Osteoporosis Day, Amgen Korea hosted a talk concert at the Posco Tower Yeoksam event hall in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, attended by approximately 150 participants including middle-aged adults, parents, children, couples, and friends. Kim Bum-jun, a professor of endocrinology and internal medicine at Asan Medical Center in Seoul, reported that the number of domestic osteoporosis fracture patients has increased about 4.5-fold over the past 20 years, and that 41% of women experience a secondary fracture within two years following an initial osteoporosis fracture. Kim Bum-jun emphasized, Because osteoporosis fractures do not end with just one and can lead consecutively, it is important not to delay treatment immediately after the first fracture and treatment considering individual risks such as age and fracture history as well as bone mineral density is necessary.

References

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Clinical Practice Guideline: Tinnitus (Revision).

Clinical and Experimental Otorhinolaryngology. (2026).

Neuromod Devices. (2026). TENT-A3 Clinical Trial Data and US Guideline Integration Press Release.