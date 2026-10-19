Home » Sport » Feyenoord Player Ratings: Read and Targhalline Share Man of the Match in Telstar Win

Following a narrow 3-4 victory away at Telstar on October 19, 2026, Feyenoord players received notably lower match ratings than in previous weeks, with Givairo Read and Oussama Targhalline sharing Man of the Match honors at 6.7, as reported by fr12.nl.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Players like Oussama Targhalline and Luciano Valente started on the bench before coming on as substitutes after the break and contributing positively with ratings.

Defensive assets received lower grades following the goals conceded against Telstar, highlighted by Tjark Ernst’s low mark of 3.8.

Ratings Reflect a Difficult Away Fixture

Nadat Feyenoord meerdere weken grote indruk maakte, had de ploeg het uit bij Telstar een stuk lekker. fr12.nl reported that the player ratings following the 3-4 win dropped considerably compared to recent dominant displays. Givairo Read and Oussama Targhalline shared the highest individual score of the day, both pulling a 6.7.

Raheem Sterling made his Feyenoord debut off the bench in a 2-1 win over Telstar on Sunday night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UYdy0hbK7g — https://x.com/brfootball/status/2025933550998995028

Read stood out as one of just three starting players to cross the passing threshold into a satisfactory grade. Gjivai Zechiël managed a 6.4 while Sem Steijn scraped by with a 6.0. Further down the tactical scale, Anis Hadj-Moussa stumbled to a 4.8, while goalkeeper Tjark Ernst hit the floor of the squad’s ratings with a dismal 3.8.

Impact Substitutes Reshape the Match

Tactical rotation saw Oussama Targhalline and Luciano Valente begin the fixture on the bench.

Player Role Rating Givairo Read Starter 6,7 Gjivai Zechiël Starter 6,4 Sem Steijn Starter 6,0 Oussama Targhalline Substitute 6,7 Luciano Valente Substitute 6,3 Tjark Ernst Starter 3,8

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