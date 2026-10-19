Rotterdam World Championships offer LA 2028 Olympic quotas

Live across the BBC, the 54th World Championships in Rotterdam will see more than 400 elite artistic gymnasts representing 84 countries battle it out from 20 to 25 October, with spots for the 2028 Olympic Games up for grabs.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Olympic Trajectory: Securing a top-three team finish in Rotterdam locks down quota spots for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Securing a top-three team finish in Rotterdam locks down quota spots for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Broadcast Reach: Live BBC coverage increases visibility for British medal hopefuls led by Alice Kinsella.

The Road to Rotterdam and Olympic Quotas

As the premier competition on the calendar, this year’s event carries added significance because the top three squads in each team division in the Netherlands will secure berths at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. While the men’s squads from Japan and China enter as the ones to beat, Great Britain secured the European crown back in August following a nearly flawless routine and stand as legitimate podium contenders.

Netherlands denies visas to Russian gymnasts Melnikova, Listunova, and Kalmykova — they miss the Rotterdam World Championships. Russia calls it discrimination and will complain to the IOC and World Gymnastics. The event is an Olympic qualifier for LA 2028. #Netherlands #Russia… pic.twitter.com/ojTd1J53ud — https://x.com/snnfinalnd/status/2110019953155785032

Spearheaded by multiple major medallist Alice Kinsella, Great Britain captured fourth place at both the most recent Olympic Games and European Championships. At the same time, Japan’s defending champion Daiki Hashimoto sets his sights on capturing a fourth straight men’s all-around world crown.

Global Contenders and Visa Obstacles

Having claimed every team title since 2011, the American women will lean heavily on veteran Skye Blakely as she participates in her fourth World Championships. For the remainder of her teammates—including Olympic team gold medalist Hezly Rivera—this competition marks their debut at the senior World Championships level.

Competing under a neutral flag, the Russian squad arrives as the reigning European women’s champions, though reigning world all-around champion Angelina Melnikova was among three female team members who were refused a visa for entry into Rotterdam.

Event / Team Key Athlete / Status Recent Major Result USA (Women) Skye Blakely & Hezly Rivera Won every team final since 2011 Japan (Men) Daiki Hashimoto Reigning all-around world champion Algeria (Women) Kaylia Nemour Chasing historic African gold

Kaylia Nemour of Algeria has a golden opportunity to make history as the first-ever African champion in the women’s competition. Meanwhile, the phenomenal Brazilian athlete Rebeca Andrade makes her return to major global competition for the first time since securing four medals—highlighted by floor exercise gold—at the 2024 Olympics.

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