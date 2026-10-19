Gilberto Mora Sparks Liverpool Transfer Rumours With Thumbs-Up to Fan

Gilberto Mora sparked speculation of a potential transfer to Merseyside after acknowledging a Liverpool shirt with a thumbs-up gesture while walking down the tunnel following Club Tijuana’s scoreless draw against Puebla.

Market Impact

Transfer Speculation Surge: The viral social media clip has intensified interest surrounding the January transfer window.

The viral social media clip has intensified interest surrounding the January transfer window. Valuation Realities: With Club Tijuana reportedly looking for a fee in the region of £30 million, prospective suitors must weigh his potential against his lack of European experience.

With Club Tijuana reportedly looking for a fee in the region of £30 million, prospective suitors must weigh his potential against his lack of European experience. Squad Depth Adjustments: Suitors tracking his signature view the 18-year-old as a creative solution in attacking midfield, impacting future roster construction.

The Genesis of the Anfield Links

The 18-year-old Mexican playmaker turned 18 last week, removing the FIFA regulatory barrier that previously prevented international transfers for minors. As TEAMtalk noted, Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit with renewed approaches to the player’s representatives and Club Tijuana, positioning themselves as serious contenders. Rumours first gained traction earlier in the month when journalist David Faitelson reported an offer in the region of $50 million, or roughly £37.5 million, had been lodged by the English club.

That valuation would be a historic figure for Club Tijuana. Yet, representation has urged caution amid the swirling noise. Agent Rafaela Pimenta insisted that they want to put a stop to rumours and that no formal agreement exists with any European outfit. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano pointed out that elite clubs across Spain and England are closely monitoring the midfielder, who became Mexico’s youngest senior goalscorer.

Weighing the Suitors and the Rivals

Liverpool face competition for the player’s signature. Arsenal are likewise viewed as serious contenders, with Mikel Arteta’s side viewing the teenager as a potential option in the creative midfield role. Additional European heavyweights, including Borussia Dortmund and Benfica, have held exploratory talks in the past, while Real Madrid and Barcelona continue tracking his trajectory.

Photo: This Is Anfield

Club Contender Estimated Interest Level Key Context Liverpool Serious Contender Linked with reported bids and active tracking. Arsenal Active Pursuer Viewing the teenager as a potential creative midfield solution. Borussia Dortmund Historical Interest Held prior talks with representatives.

South American football writer Tom Robinson recently praised the teenager’s velcro close control and footballing intelligence, drawing stylistic comparisons to Barcelona gem Pedri. Despite currently nursing an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for Tijuana, the playmaker’s underlying metrics—including his goal return—underline why scouts view him as a talent.

The Road Ahead for Morita

While the viral TikTok clip capturing his thumbs-up offers supporters plenty of reasons to dream, the ultimate landing spot remains undetermined as the January window approaches. Pimenta acknowledged to TNT Sports, via Bolavip, that a move will materialize when conditions align: Everything will come, everything will arrive, and everything will happen as we think and as we planned. For now, the player remains contracted to Tijuana until 2029, leaving the European elite waiting to see who will ultimately meet the demands required to secure his signature.

Photo: MARCA

Disclaimer: The market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.