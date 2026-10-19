Home » News » Ringier Becomes Sole Owner of United Classifieds After Penta and Dubec Exit

Swiss media giant Ringier has quietly secured total ownership of Slovakia’s dominant classifieds titan, United Classifieds, following the complete exit of long-standing minority shareholder Penta Investments and entrepreneur Milan Dubec, forbes.sk reported.

The transaction, finalized over the summer months, brings a definitive close to a decade-old domestic partnership that forged the largest advertising network in the Slovak market. While financial terms remain under wraps, market valuations for dominant players in this sector typically trade at 11 to 14 times EBITDA.

A Decade-Long Alliance Reaches Its Logical Conclusion

The joint venture took root back in 2015 when regional entrepreneur Milan Dubec joined forces with the Penta financial group rather than engaging in a destructive market war. Dubec had built a formidable presence in the digital advertising space starting with Autobazar.sk in 2010 and Nehnuteľnosti.sk two years later. When both parties converged on the Reality.sk portal, they chose consolidation over competition.

The resulting framework established Ringier Slovakia Media with a 60-percent majority stake and operational control, while Penta held a 40-percent financial stake. Over the years, the portfolio expanded to include major platforms such as Autobazar.eu, Topreality.sk, Autovia.sk, and NARKS-Infoservis.

By September 2026, the combined web properties of United Classifieds drew 1,2 milióna návštev od reálnych používateľov, cementing its market leadership. Despite the network generating a healthy combined EBITDA of 4,5 milióna eur last year—despite a minor 90-thousand-euro deficit in the core holding company—both minority stakeholders decided the timing was right to cash out.

Shifting Strategic Priorities in Bratislava and Zurich

Penta operated strictly as a non-controlling financial investor, which naturally limited its ability to steer long-term operational growth.

“We decided to focus more on the area where we remain active and see potential for further growth—content distribution,” explained Penta spokesperson Marek Tettinger to forbes.sk, noting that the incoming offer allowed the group to monetize its investment favorably.

Milan Dubec likewise parted ways with his indirect stake of roughly 7.8 percent, which was tied to his broader 13-percent holdings in Ringier Slovakia Media. While he no longer holds a direct stake in United Classifieds, Dubec retains his position within the broader Ringier multimedia house, which oversees assets including the news portal Aktuality.sk.

With these departures, Ringier stands as the sole owner of United Classifieds, positioning the domestic platform for tighter cross-border integration.

Cross-Border Synergies and Artificial Intelligence Integration

Zurich-based Ringier reported robust financial figures for the 2025 financial year, bringing in takmer 820 miliónov eur in revenue alongside an operating profit exceeding vyše 129 miliónov eur. The Swiss parent company now plans to connect United Classifieds directly with Imobiliare, a leading Romanian real estate platform operating under the same corporate umbrella.

“Ringier wants to better align the activities of our leading brands, utilize shared capacities, and strengthen data work and AI-based innovations, especially in real estate portals,” noted United Classifieds marketing manager Gabriela Zajacová in an interview with forbes.sk, adding that daily operations for clients and users remain unaffected.

This technical and structural alignment aims to distribute development costs efficiently across European markets, leaving open the question of how quickly regional platforms can deploy these shared artificial intelligence tools against shifting international competitors.