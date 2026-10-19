Blood Type B Linked to Higher Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

A 28 Percent Elevated Risk Tied to Blood Type B

People carrying blood type B face a 28 percent higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to those with other blood types.

Pooled Data and the Search for Causal Pathways

Researchers examined and pooled data from 51 systematic reviews tracking 270 associations between blood types and various diseases. After applying rigorous statistical tests to eliminate bias, the link between blood type B and type 2 diabetes emerged as the sole finding meeting strict evidentiary thresholds.

Blood types are classified by antigens—comprising sugars and proteins—present on the surface of red blood cells. Recent 2025 inquiries suggest gut microbiota, or intestinal bacteria, may play a biological role in mediating this connection. Even so, investigators note that further targeted studies remain necessary to establish definitive causal pathways.

Genetics Outweighed by Diet and Inactivity

While the genetic association remains statistically significant, the 28 percent relative risk increase is remarkably small when juxtaposed against established environmental and dietary drivers of metabolic disease.

Photo: nabd.com

Dietary intake of just 50 grams of processed meat daily elevates diabetes risk by 37 percent. Meanwhile, physical inactivity spikes that risk by 112 percent. Obesity compounds these hazards further, remaining one of the most potent clinical triggers for metabolic dysfunction. Blood type functions as a minor variable within a vast, complex matrix of metabolic risk assessment.

Diagnostic Limits and When to See a Physician

Patients must not view blood type classification as a diagnostic tool for screening metabolic disorders or as a substitute for standard preventive care.

Standard clinical interventions focus entirely on modifiable risk factors like diet, structured exercise, and pharmacological management when indicated, regardless of an individual’s ABO blood group.