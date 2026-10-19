Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Break Silence on Presley’s Death

Almost a month after the sudden death of 27-year-old Presley Gerber at a Santa Monica rehabilitation facility on September 20, 2026, supermodel Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia have broken their silence. In emotional social media posts shared this weekend, the family honored the late model, reflecting on his life, struggles, and the profound grief left in his wake.

The Core Facts of the Family’s Public Statements

Cindy Crawford posted a black-and-white photograph of Presley, confirming his birth on July 2, 1999, and death on September 20, 2026, while thanking the public for an overwhelming wave of support.

Kaia Gerber shared a childhood video and an extensive, raw tribute describing her brother as her best friend, protector, and the singular love of her life.

The public statements follow the first public sighting of Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, holding hands during a quiet walk near Zuma Beach in Malibu on October 10.

Cindy Crawford Shares a Mother’s Devastation

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber addressed the tragedy directly on their Instagram accounts. Alongside a portrait shot by photographer Sebastián Faena, Crawford wrote that the family is deeply heartbroken by the loss of their beloved son and brother. She noted that they feel deeply blessed to have shared 27 years with Presley, describing him as a sweet and wonderful soul who loved and was deeply loved.

Cindy Crawford supports daughter Kaia Gerber at her RE/DONE x Kaia Gerber NYFW event. ❤️📸: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/maIypC4ltb — https://x.com/PageSix/status/2098535912313626955

The joint statement emphasized how proud the family remains of the way Presley presented himself to the world, marked by kindness and vulnerability. The parents and Kaia expressed gratitude for the outpouring of empathy from acquaintances and strangers alike who shared in their sorrow. Prior to these statements, Crawford and Rande Gerber had kept a low profile, maintaining strict privacy until they were photographed walking quietly along the Malibu coastline on October 10.

Kaia Gerber’s Raw Tribute to Her Older Brother

Kaia Gerber accompanied her statement with archival footage of the siblings dancing as young children, detailing a bond that defined her understanding of identity. She wrote that words fail and subtract from the magnitude of the loss, admitting that she was brought to her knees by her brother’s passing. She shared that being his sister was forever her favorite thing about herself, noting that she entered the world holding onto him with all her strength.

Photo: Jornal de Notícias

Recalling Presley’s gentle nature, Kaia wrote that he always faced cruelty with confusion and curiosity rather than anger, believing people were inherently good because he himself was good. She added that she is now learning how to love him in an environment where she can no longer see him or reach for her phone to call him. Concluding her message, she called him her protector, her best friend, and the person who lit every candle and chased away every monster.

Ongoing Investigations and Prior Public Struggles

Presley Gerber passed away at Resolutions Living, a recovery residence in Santa Monica, California, where he had checked in the prior evening. The model had been open about his historic battles with substance dependence, including public disclosures regarding his struggles with prescription medications and anxiety management. Sources indicate that Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber spent years supporting his treatment efforts through various programs, therapists, and sober coaches.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Break Silence on Presley Gerber's Death at 27

The family has weighed potential legal action regarding the facility and the oversight of his sobriety during his admission. As the investigation continues, the family's shared tributes stand as the primary window into their ongoing mourning process.

Key Event Date Details Passing of Presley Gerber September 20, 2026 Passed away at age 27 in a Santa Monica recovery residence. First Public Sighting October 10, 2026 Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber photographed walking near Zuma Beach, Malibu. Family Statements Released October 2026 Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber break their silence via Instagram tributes.

Support networks remain available for individuals experiencing emotional distress or crisis. Confidential assistance lines offer free guidance and support for those navigating personal or psychological hardship.